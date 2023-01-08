Nephew of man who killed Manuela Riedo in horror home raid

Thug blames murderer uncle for his own string of offences

This is the violent repeat offender recently jailed for a terrifying home invasion who blames his life of crime on being related to one of Ireland’s most notorious killers.

Galway thug Gerard Barry (30), from Glenbaun, Ballybane, is well-known in the county for his involvement in a litany of crimes, including knife-point robberies, burglaries, assault, blackmail and extortion, theft, dangerous driving, stealing cars, damaging property, robbery, and hit-and-run offences.

The Sunday World can reveal that Barry is a nephew of rapist and murderer Gerald Barry and he has even used that fact as an attempt to justify his own life of crime.

Evil Gerald Barry (42) raped and murdered the Swiss teenager Manuela Riedo, in October 2007, in Galway, two days after she arrived in Ireland to learn English

Manuela Riedo

He was out on bail for a previous assault at the time of the attack and was sentenced to life in prison in 2009.

Gerald Barry had already been involved in a series ofviolent incidents before murdering Manuela. He was just 16 when he was part of a gang who killed innocent Tipperary man Colm Phelan in an unprovoked attack in Eyre Square in Galway in July 1996.

His nephew Gerard Barry has also committed a string of offences while on bail for other matters and is a regular in court when he is not serving lengthy sentences.

He was sentenced to nine years with 18 months suspended, at Galway Circuit Court in December for a home invasion where he held a nine inch knife to the throat of a 69-year-old man at his rural home outside Athenry in August 2021.

He had already racked up 52 convictions before his court appearance in December and has previously served another nine-year sentence with 18 months suspended for a crime spree in Galway which included knife-point robberies and attempted robberies during which he assaulted some of his victims as well as burglaries, thefts and other offences. Several of the incident occurred while he was out on bail.

In one of those incidents, Barry robbed a car during a crime spree before calling a man over to the vehicle and demanding money. The man tried to get away but Barry caught up with him and kicked him before punching him three times in the jaw.​

Bizarrely, when he was handed down the sentence in 2016 for that crime spree, he blamed the fact that he was related to Gerald Barry on his involvement in crime.

“He has the same name. It’s been following him around all the time,” his barrister told the court at the time.

Gerald Barry

She said his criminal behaviour began in 2009 after his uncle committed “a serious offence.”

She said he turned to drink and drugs, which exacerbated his criminal behaviour, before going on to claim “he’s a gorgeous young man, a lovely young man when he’s not drinking,”

He returned to his criminal ways following his release from prison and was involved in a series of further crimes culminating in the horrific home invasion near Athenry in August 2021.

Galway Daily reported that in his victim impact statement, the 69-year-old victim said he thought he was going to die and has lived in the fear since the incident.

“I can’t describe the fear I felt as Gerard Barry chased me around my own home with a large knife,” he wrote. “That experience in my own home is forever carved into my brain.”