Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch facing more prison time after admitting Dublin assaults

A nephew of Gerry Hutch, who previously appeared on Winning Streak, has admitted attacking a man and woman known to him in Dublin.

Ross Hutch (30) pleaded guilty this week to two counts of assault causing harm in Dublin 1 on August 22 and August 23, 2021.

Appearing in court this week Hutch, of Portland Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious harm to a man at Sheriff Street Lower on August 22, 2021.

He further pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to a woman at The Holyhead Hostel on Gardiner Street on August 23, 2021.

Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, requested victim impact statements for these two people and other named persons on the indictment. Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence date of March 29.

Hutch had been due to stand trial on a number of charges later this month. That trial date has now been vacated.

Judge Nolan remanded Hutch in continuing custody ahead of the sentence date.

A bail hearing previously heard how the altercations reportedly arose after Hutch was informed he would not be allowed to attend his child’s communion, due to security concerns.

Hutch’s family had been under severe threat from the Kinahan organized crime gang at the time.

Detective Garda Emmett Brannigan told the bail hearing that in August 2021, one of Mr Hutch's children was due to make their communion and he was informed he was not allowed to attend for security reasons.

Det Gda Brannigan said that on August 22, the current boyfriend of Mr Hutch's ex-partner was leaving a pub in Dublin City centre when Mr Hutch allegedly “slashed” the man's face with a knife.

The detective said Mr Hutch stayed at a hostel that night with his then girlfriend and the following morning she was allegedly assaulted by him during an incident that was captured on CCTV.

Mr Hutch has suffered several bereavements in recent years, including tragically both parents.

His cousin Gary was murdered in Spain in 2015, sparking the infamous Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Four of Ross's relatives were shot dead as part of the violence, including his father, Eddie Hutch Snr (59).

Eddie was gunned down on Poplar Row in February 2016, just days after David Byrne was shot dead in the Regency Hotel. This killing remains unsolved.

Another cousin, Gareth Hutch (36) was shot dead outside the Avondale House flat complex in the north inner city in May 2016, whilst Derek Coakley-Hutch (27) was murdered in Clondalkin in January 2018.

Hutch’s motheralso passed away in January of this year. It is understood officers were called after a male relative became concerned and forced entry to the property where Jane (66), also known as Jenny, had died.

Ross has been previously warned that his life is under threat and has been the victim of a number of assaults including being severely beaten up four times in the space of 10 months in 2017.

Hutch, who battled a severe drug addiction before being locked up, has a number of previous convictions, including convictions for possession of firearms, endangerment and theft.

His most recent stretch in prison relates to his conviction for a robbery at Boles Pharmacy in Drumcondra in 2019.

Dublin Circuit Court heard in November 2019, that Hutch was armed with a bicycle saddle when he carried out the raid.

Hutch fled the scene on a bicycle but was quickly arrested by gardai who were able to link him to the crime through DNA.

Ross made national headlines just before the feud began when he won €33,000 in cash and prizes on RTE's Winning Streak in 2015 on behalf of his brother, Edward Hutch Jnr.

Another brother, Alan (39), has also had run ins with the law. He previously told a court about missing his father and wishing he was around to “steady the ship” and get him back on the right path.