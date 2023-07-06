Neighbour who inherited Chrissie Treacy’s farm warned not to visit without Garda escort

Farmer Michael Scott was jailed last week for six years for the manslaughter of his elderly aunt Chrissie (76) at the farm

A long-time neighbour and friend who inherited Chrissie Treacy’s farm has been warned not to visit the property without a Garda escort – sources have confirmed to the Sunday World.

Farmer Michael Scott was jailed last week for six years for the manslaughter of his elderly aunt Chrissie (76) at the farm in Derryhiney, Portumna, by striking her with a JCB teleporter on April 27, 2018.

Scott (59) was found not guilty of his aunt’s murder but a jury found him guilty of manslaughter due to gross negligence.

Now, it has emerged the woman who inherited the farm, Regina Donohue, has been warned by gardaí not to go ‘unescorted’ to visit the 70-acre-holding bequeathed to her by Chrissie.

The farmhouse and 70 acres of land left to Ms Donohue by Chrissie Treacy is located up a long narrow road – with room for just one vehicle – off a second larger road in Derryhiney.

Speaking in the aftermath of Scott’s sentencing earlier this week, Ms Donohue described how, even before Chrissie’s death, tensions had run high in the area after a row developed between the aunt and nephew about the farming land.

“Our neighbourhood just turned upside down since this happened,” said Ms Donohue.

“We had to upgrade all our cameras and all our dashcams. I even have cameras on the tractors on the road because he came at me one day in the Jeep.”

Asked if life could ever be the same in the community again, her answer was immediate: “No. It’s a sad thing to say.

“We had a beautiful community. Everything’s different now. I’m not involved in a lot of things in the community now. What has happened to Chrissie has disrupted all of us. It has shocked the community and it has frightened the older generation.”

Asked whether she would ever move for the sake of a more peaceful life, Ms Donohue said her farm is her home.

“No, it’s my home. I’ll just have to sit it out. It has caused an awful lot of stress and worry in my life during the last five years. I feel I’ve aged too, but no, it’s my home.

“My parents are living next door, my neighbours are friends. I wouldn’t move. I have good neighbours. It’s not easy. It’s like something you see on television. It’s just crazy.”

Speaking with the this newspaper on Friday, Francis Hardiman – the first man to arrive at the scene after Scott reversed his teleporter over Chrissie – said the events of the day of Chrissie’s death still prey on him.

“A lot of stuff has happened that doesn’t happen every day in a parish,” he said.

“I know I was the person who was there on the day and I was related to Chrissie and to the Scotts.

“But being stuck in the middle of the parish, it’s hard to comment on things at the moment until things settle down.

“I came on the scene and did the best I could for everyone and that’s all I could do …

“I’m not too far down the road … living from them and he’d probably have had my number handy.

“He’d often be calling me about different work he would be doing on the farm and things.”

Asked how Scott appeared to him on the day of the killing Mr Hardiman said: “He appeared to be upset over the whole thing.

“It wasn’t something you would see everyday … seeing someone like that.

“So, between trying to get the emergency services in and trying to get people contacted and just keep an eye on him, I couldn’t focus on him especially.

“It was more important just getting help in.

“I just rang the Guards and told them to bring whoever.

“And they got there quick ,… there was a very quick response from them.

“And there was a phone-call on the way down telling me where they were.

“But there could be nothing done for her only to say a few prayers … that’s all.

“I was brought up that way going to school.”

Asked about the sentence handed down to Scott this week, Francis said: “I left all that to the people who are getting well paid for doing all that and are educated to do it, we’re not.

“I don’t pass any remarks on it … that’s their job.

“It’s not for me to say whether it should be more or less.”

Sentencing Scott for the manslaughter of his aunt this week, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs said the teleporter was a “lethal weapon” and if he had thought about it, Scott would have realised the risk he was causing by reversing it across his aunt’s yard but he “didn’t think about her at all.”

The judge said Ms Treacy’s land dispute with the accused was not something she was taking into account in terms of mens rea, or his mental state at the time.

Addressing mitigation, the judge said one mitigating factor that was “conspicuous by its absence” was a plea of guilty.

She noted, however, that Scott had not been charged with manslaughter, so this only became a live issue toward the end of the prosecution’s case.

Scott’s own self-preservation had been his primary concern in lies he told gardaí in interview about this and about the extent of his poor relationship with his aunt, she said.

While there was cooperation with the investigation, it was limited. Scott expressed remorse in a letter submitted to the court today, which the judge accepted but remarked “it seems to me to have come at a late stage.”

Judge Biggs said the notional sentence before mitigation was eight years, and she reduced this to six, taking account of the mitigating factors.

The judge backdated it to June 12.