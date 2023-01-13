Neighbour says woman whose body was found in Dublin apartment was ‘just so nice’

The woman’s body has been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan tomorrow

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder of a woman’s body was found in a flat in north Dublin this morning.

The man, who was detained under the Mental Health Act this morning, is the only suspect in the suspected stabbing murder of the woman.

Independent.ie reports that the suspect was detained at a west Dublin bus stop where his erratic behaviour led to officers being called.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently being held at a west Dublin Garda Station.

After his arrest gardaí carried out follow-up enquiries which led them to an apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, at around 10am.

It was at this location that they discovered the body of the woman aged in her 40s, who had suffered a number of fatal stab wounds.

She is known to the man who is being detained.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder, it is understood.

Investigating gardaí say the man is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a statement the force said: "The body has been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by state pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, on Saturday 14 January 2023.

“The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being detained at under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Tanya Murphy, who lives in the Royal Canal Park area, said she knew the woman to see.

“She was so nice. She played with the local kids and would draw chalk on the ground with them. She used to pick up all the litter on the street. She was just so nice. She was harmless,” she said.

“She just kept to herself and didn’t bother anybody. I feel sick to know this happened on my doorstep, and to such harmless woman. She wouldn't hurt a fly,” she added.