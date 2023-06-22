NBA denies offering $100k ‘hush money’ to Conor McGregor sex assault accuser

The UFC star was accused last week of serious sexual offences on a woman after an NBA Finals game in Florida – which he has strongly denied.

Conor McGregor with alleged victim in Miami - rape accuser in nightclub- stills from TMZ video

The NBA has denied that it offered ‘hush money’ to a woman who made a number of sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor.

The UFC star was accused last week of serious sexual offences on a woman at the Kaseya Centre in Florida on Saturday, June 10, at an NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

He has vehemently denied the allegations while the claims have been described by his legal team as “no more than a shakedown”.

The alleged victim’s lawyer Ariel Mitchell has claimed that Miami Heat and NBA officials wanted to keep the incident on the down low and offered the accuser hush money.

The NBA allegedly offered her $100,000 (€90,980) to keep quiet but took back the bid after the story broke, a source told DailyMail.com this week.

Mitchell claimed that both the Heat and the basketball league could be liable for "mishandling” the aftermath of the alleged attack.

But the NBA has denied accusations that the league offered to pay off the woman.

Mike Bass, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer said: “This claim is categorically false".

Mitchell also alleged that Miami police waved off her client when she tried to report the assault a few hours later.

“First, she went to the police precinct where she lives and there they told her to go to another precinct where this happened. So, that's one rejection of a sexual assault victim,” the attorney said.

“Then, at the rightful precinct, she walked in shortly after 4.30pm and, half an hour later, she was walked out of the police station.”

Mitchell alleged that a detective convinced her not to file an official report to avoid going “viral”.

“The detective told her to hire an attorney before she files a police complaint. He told her: ‘If you file today, this will go viral.’ Of course, that convinced her to wait, and that's not good for the investigation.

“How would it go viral if police themselves did not report this to the media?”

The woman later hired Mitchell, who accompanied her to the police station four days after the alleged incident.

When asked if her client intends to sue the Miami Police Department, Mitchell said: “They know what they did. They turned her away. They turned away the victim of a sexual assault.”

However, Miami Police officer and spokesman Michael Vega, said that the serial number on the incident report shows that the case was opened on June 11 and an investigation is continuing.

“We did open the case when the victim first came in. As it happens in many investigations, she had to come back for additional information.

”I can't imagine that any officer or detective in this department would turn away the victim of a sex crime,” he said.

Conor McGregor is denying the incident, which allegedly took place shortly after the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets wrapped up on June 9.

Conor had been involved in the half-time entertainment of the game, participating in a skit in which he punched a mascot several times.

The alleged victim claims she was forced into a private bathroom with McGregor and sexually assaulted while his security guards waited outside.

McGregor's attorneys say footage from the night undermines the original allegation that he and his security guards forced the woman into the restroom.

“The claimant's lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant's counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown,” McGregor's attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, said in a statement.