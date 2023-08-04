National Party leader threatens to call cops after being quizzed over missing gold bars

It’s understood that Barrett originally reported to Gardaí that a five-figure sum of gold had been removed from vault by senior figures in the party.

National Party leader Justin Barrett threatened to call in the Gardaí for a second time in a week – when we called to his home to ask about the origin of €400,000 worth of gold bars held by his party.

Barrett made the matter public last week when he issued an extraordinary statement – expelling two senior members of the fringe far-right party after alleging they ‘conspired’ to remove gold bars from the party’s vault.

The right wing party later said Mr Barrett was removed from his post in mid-July before claims emerged that the gold bars had been removed.

“This decision was taken due to an overwhelming lack of confidence from active party members in Mr Barrett’s continued ability to lead the party,” the statement said.

“Mr Barrett’s hands-off leadership style over the past number of years allowed the party to go to seed. Several of his recent strategic decisions generated opposition in the party and resulted in a lack of confidence in his leadership.

However, Mr Barrett denied that he has been removed from his position as president of the National Party.

But, when gardaí subsequently contacted these individuals, they were directed to another vault where the value of the gold stored inside dwarfed the sum reported missing by Barrett.

The Sunday World understands gardai have estimated its value at €400,000.

“This could become messy for the National Party,” our source said.

“There appears to be some kind of internal spat going on. According to Barrett himself, the gold is the National Party’s and not Justin Barrett’s.

“The individuals who removed the gold were high-ranking party officials in their own right who had legitimate access.

“So, it appears no laws were broken there.

Justin Barrett confronting our reporter Patrick O’Connell

“Of more interest to us now is the difference between the sum of gold he reported missing and what was found.

“Because we know about the gold, the National Party will have to prove ownership and explain how it came to own such a large amount.”

Last Thursday, we called to the home of one of the former senior National Party figures named by Barrett in his statement as having conspired to remove the gold.

This individual told the Sunday World he was “well aware of the contents” of Barrett’s statement but couldn’t and wouldn’t comment.

The Sunday World subsequently called to Barrett’s Longford home to see if he would be willing to explain the gold’s origins and his extraordinary public statement..

When we called, a woman was unloading a car on the driveway outside the house.

“Sorry, is this Barretts?” I asked … standing on the road outside the front gate of the property.

“It is yeah,” the woman – who it later transpired is Barrett’s wife Rebecca – replied.

“I’m sorry to bother you,” I said. “My name is Patrick O’Connell. I am a journalist with the Sunday World. I was hoping to speak with Justin.”

Rebecca Barrett, who later claimed on Twitter that her and her children had been accosted by this newspaper, then replied: “You actually called to my house!

“Do you think that’s an appropriate thing to do?”

I replied: “We often call to people’s houses to speak with them … and I wasn’t able to get a phone number for Justin.”

“I’ll go in and I’ll ask my husband what he thinks about the Sunday World calling to my house,” she said.

Rebecca then went inside before coming back out and advising me: “He’s on his way out.”

“Okay, thank you,” I replied.

When Barrett did emerge from the house several minutes later, dressed in a suit and tie, he again asked me to identify myself which I did.

I also explained that I wished to speak with him about the controversy over the gold.

“If you don’t remove yourself from the front of my house where my wife and children live and stop intimidating them, I’m going to call the Guards,” he said.

“I’m not intimidating anyone,” I responded. “If you don’t want to speak to me, that’s fine.

“I just called to see if you wished to add anything to your statement earlier this week. I called to (one of the individual’s named by Barrett) earlier today.

“If you don’t want to (speak) that’s fine.”

“I’d appreciate it,” Barrett repeated, this time raising his voice, “if you would stop intimidating my children.”

“I don’t think I am intimidating anyone,” I again responded – before getting back into my vehicle and leaving.

Sipo, the country’s political watchdog, confirmed this week that the National Party has not submitted any accounts since it was founded four years ago.

The Electoral Act 2012 requires the accounts of every registered political party to be audited within six months of the end of each financial year and submitted to Sipo.

“There are considerable powers available to Sipo under political financing law to look into the National Party’s finances,” said Labour TD Ged Nash.

In a response to Mr Nash, Sipo said that it can refer cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions if it believes that an offence has occurred.

“All matters relating to possible non-compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Acts that are brought to the attention of the Commission, are followed up and enquiries made as appropriate,” it added.