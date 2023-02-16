Natalie McNally’s family unveil new Armagh GAA flag dedicated to her memory

The new Armagh GAA flag bears Natalie’s face as her family continue to raise awareness of violence against women

Natalie McNally's father and brother, Noel and Niall McNally pose with the new flag

The family of Natalie McNally have unveiled a new Armagh GAA flag bearing her face as they continue to raise awareness of violence against women.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home on December 18. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, who her family has named Dean.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

In a social media post, Natalie’s father Noel, shared a photograph of himself holding the flag alongside his sons.

It reads ‘Remember Natalie’, alongside the Armagh GAA emblem, as well as the hashtag ‘#SHEWASONLYATHOME.’

They also thanked Portadown-based printing business Delta Sign Systems for donating the flag.

The McNally family have encouraged the use of similar hashtags when writing about Natalie online.

Tributes to Natalie have occurred at various sporting events since her death.

On Monday, Liverpool Football Club ran a tribute to her in its official matchday programme ahead of their derby win over city rivals Everton.

Earlier this month, GAA fans held a round of applause during the 32nd minute of the Armagh vs Mayo match to mark Ms McNally’s age.

Banners and posters with her face, alongside the hashtag ‘#JusticeForNatalie’ were also held up after being handed out prior to the match.

An on-screen message to raise awareness of her murder was also displayed during an Everton match in January.

Ms McNally was a fan of the Goodison Park club and had attended matches with her father.