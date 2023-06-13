Natalie McNally’s brother urges public to attend vigil for Chloe Mitchell

The Belfast vigil will take place at City Hall on Wednesday at 5.30pm

Natalie McNally’s brother has urged the public to attend a Belfast vigil in honour of Chloe Mitchell.

The 21-year-old’s remains were found at a home in Ballymena on Sunday.

Two men, aged 26 and 34, appeared in court charged in connection with the murder and disappearance on Monday.

The Belfast vigil will take place at City Hall on Wednesday at 5.30pm.

Writing on Twitter, Mr McNally said: “I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday 5:30 PM, as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell and other victims of gender based violence.

“This is a scourge we cannot afford just to live with. Stop killing women.”

Ms McNally (32), was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year.

Another vigil has been organised in Ms Mitchell’s hometown of Ballymena on the same day at 7.30pm. This vigil has been organised by charity Turning Point NI, with permission from the Mitchell family.

The memorial service which will take place in King George’s Park in the Harryville area of the town on Wednesday evening.

Chloe’s brother Philip has requested that anyone wanting to send floral tributes leaves them at the park.

"For anyone who wishes to leave flowers for my wee sister Chloe Mitchell can they please leave them at the bottom gate of Harryville Park,” he said in a message shared online.

Local businesses have rallied round to donate balloons, tea lights and refreshments.

Speaking on Facebook, Turning Point NI said: “Leaf Designs in Harryville are kindly donating 100 pink balloons and tealights for Wednesday evening.

“These balloons will have a luggage label on them for you to write your message to Chloe.

“The balloons and tealights will be available to collect from Leaf designs between 2pm and 5pm.

“We would like it if these balloons could then be tied to the railings around King Georges Park, where there will be banners in memory of Chloe, that have been kindly donated by Ballyprint.com.

“The Moat Bar Harryville and Dale Farm have also kindly donated refreshments, which will be available on the evening.”