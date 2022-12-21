Natalie McNally ‘suspicious death’ probe still at early stage as heartbroken friends pay tribute

Ms McNally (32), had worked for Translink’s marketing team. The company described how staff have been “shocked and saddened” by the loss

Colleagues of Natalie McNally, who was found dead at a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Monday, have been left devastated by her passing.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Ms McNally (32), had worked for Translink’s marketing team. The company described how staff have been “shocked and saddened” by the loss of “our colleague and friend”.

“Natalie was a valued member of the Translink marketing team and we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends at this very sad time,” it said.

The cause of her death has not been confirmed, but police said they were treating it as suspicious.

Natalie McNally.

The PSNI confirmed detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The investigation is at an early stage and detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22,” it added.

Emergency services responded to a report at around 10pm on Monday and detectives have been trying to establish Ms McNally's movements since 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lurgan Model Primary School, where Ms McNally’s mother Bernadette previously worked, took to social media to express its sadness and pay tribute to a much-loved former pupil.

“A number of current staff taught Natalie and remember her fondly as a kind, caring and capable person, with a smile for everyone,” a Facebook post said.

"We wish to express our sincere condolences to Bernie and all of Natalie’s family and friends. May she rest in peace.”

Many friends have also paid tribute to Ms McNally, including SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman, who went to school with the “kind” young woman.

He recalled their time at St Michael’s Grammar School in Lurgan, now St Ronan’s College.

“She was a kind, lovely and reserved young woman from what I remember of our time at school together,” Mr Toman said.

“Natalie kept her emotions to herself, but it was clear to me from then she was very bright.”

It’s understood the young woman was a passionate LGBT+ activist.

Her death comes two years after she campaigned for better health services for those living with diabetes in Northern Ireland.

Ms McNally, who had type one diabetes, had signed up to get an insulin pump which she believed would improve her quality of life, but was told she would have to wait four years.

"It's really saddening to know that if I walked into a clinic in England I could get this device next week and really improve my life, it's a baffling situation,” she told this newspaper at the time.

"I'm very grateful for the treatment I do get, but it almost feels like it's a real waste.”