Natalie McNally: Police arrest man (32) for second time in murder investigation
Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Lisburn area.
The same man was previously arrested on December 19.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.
Ms McNally, who was 32 and 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed on December 18 in her home in Silverwood Green in the Co Armagh town.
Despite a number of police appeals and several arrests, nobody has yet been charged over her death.
Police have so far carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.
