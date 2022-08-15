'I'm Audi here' | 

Mystery as wrecked high-end Audi car left abandoned on Dublin street

Debris from the smash was seen strewn along the street where the Audi RS 6 estate had been abandoned.
Eamon DillonSunday World

Rescue services called to the scene of a crash involving an expensive high-powered car found the occupants had fled the scene.

The incident happened on Friday night at around 8pm in Chapelizod, Dublin where the car hit a number of other vehicles and a stone wall.

The airbags had deployed in the badly damaged car on which two wheels were almost twisted off.

Versions of similar models of the Audi retail for €200,000 in Ireland.

Yesterday Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “On top of the wildfire calls associated with the good weather, our regular work continues as well.”

“This weekend firefighter/paramedics responded to this road traffic collision in Chapelizod, all occupants were gone on arrival.”


