Mystery as wrecked high-end Audi car left abandoned on Dublin street
Rescue services called to the scene of a crash involving an expensive high-powered car found the occupants had fled the scene.
The incident happened on Friday night at around 8pm in Chapelizod, Dublin where the car hit a number of other vehicles and a stone wall.
Debris from the smash was seen strewn along the street where the Audi RS 6 estate had been abandoned.
On top of the wildfire calls associated with the good weather our regular work continues as well. This weekend firefighter/paramedics responded to this road traffic collision in Chapelizod, all occupants were gone on arrival. pic.twitter.com/OxFBKsN4NJ— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 14, 2022
Read more
The airbags had deployed in the badly damaged car on which two wheels were almost twisted off.
Versions of similar models of the Audi retail for €200,000 in Ireland.
Yesterday Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “On top of the wildfire calls associated with the good weather, our regular work continues as well.”
“This weekend firefighter/paramedics responded to this road traffic collision in Chapelizod, all occupants were gone on arrival.”
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder