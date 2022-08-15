Mystery as wrecked high-end Audi car left abandoned on Dublin street

Debris from the smash was seen strewn along the street where the Audi RS 6 estate had been abandoned.

Rescue services called to the scene of a crash involving an expensive high-powered car found the occupants had fled the scene.

The incident happened on Friday night at around 8pm in Chapelizod, Dublin where the car hit a number of other vehicles and a stone wall.

On top of the wildfire calls associated with the good weather our regular work continues as well. This weekend firefighter/paramedics responded to this road traffic collision in Chapelizod, all occupants were gone on arrival.

The airbags had deployed in the badly damaged car on which two wheels were almost twisted off.

Versions of similar models of the Audi retail for €200,000 in Ireland.

“This weekend firefighter/paramedics responded to this road traffic collision in Chapelizod, all occupants were gone on arrival.”