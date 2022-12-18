Murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall have ‘hallmarks of dissident republican killings’ PSNI say

Police believe both were shot by the same two armed gunmen.

The West Belfast murders of Sean Fox (42) and Mark Hall (31) have been formally linked by the PSNI, who believe their deaths “bear all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings.”

Sean Fox was shot dead inside a popular local venue on October 2 this year, while Mark Hall was killed when bullets were fired through the window of his family home on December 18 2021.

Now dubbed “cold-blooded executions” by PSNI Detective Superintendent Eamon Corrigan, he revealed the killings had many similarities “as well as the brazen and reckless style of the shootings in public in broad daylight”.

He said they both shared “all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings”.

"It is clear the gunmen have an in-depth knowledge of these areas in West Belfast and felt comfortable carrying out their executions in front of a number of people and witnesses,” he said.

Sean Fox, a married dad-of-two, was surrounded by people when he was shot multiple times in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club in early October.

"They arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute. They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds.

"This is a popular local club widely used by local families with young children,” Detective Superintendent Eamon Corrigan said.

"The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks. Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured.”

He today revealed the two gunmen cycled through the areas of Glen Road, Dlunglow Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 2.10pm and 2.30pm on the day of the shooting.

“One gunman is riding a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike.

One of the gunmen involved in the killing of Sean Fox.

"There is a plastic bag over the seat. He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and has a cap on under his hoodie,” he said, appealing to the public to share any information they may have.

“He is carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns.

“The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle which appears to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model.

One of the gunmen involved in the killing of Sean Fox.

"It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves.”

Mark Hall was killed last December while sitting on the sofa in his mother’s home in Rodney Parade, Belfast.

The gunmen fought with his sister as they tried to enter the house before shooting through the window, over the head of his mother, at the victim.

As they fled, they fired a shot as his sister.

The taxi that brought the two gunmen to carry out the killing of Mark Hall last December.

“We know the two masked gunmen arrived in St James’s Crescent in a silver-coloured Skoda Superb taxi, registration GM16 YCA, just before 4.30pm on Saturday 18 December, a week before Christmas,” said Detective Superintendent Corrigan.

"The taxi has never been recovered and I would appeal to anyone who has information on the car and its whereabouts to contact police.

“The gunmen went into alley-ways behind the terrace houses and emerged in Rodney Parade before approaching the front door of Mark’s mother’s house.

The two gun men who shot dead Mark Hall last December.

"After the execution they ran from Rodney Parade into St James’s Crescent and across Donegal Road, along a walkway behind the Park Centre and emerged on the Falls Road near the Beechmount area.

“CCTV of the gunmen seized from both murder scenes clearly shows they are the same two men. I have released these images today and would appeal to anyone who has information about their identity to come forward.”

Two rewards of up to £20,000 are being offered for anonymous information that could leas to the arrest and conviction of the gunmen.

“Anyone with any information about these two horrific, cold-blooded executions is asked to contact police on 101 or provide information anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111,” the Detective Superintendent added.