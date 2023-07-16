Murderer jailed over Dublin feud killing sets up online dating profile from prison

Getaway driver in Dublin betting shop gun murder has been serving time for 14 years

Liam Bolger posted a photo of himself by the sea on the social media site

Liam Bolger posted a photo of himself by the sea on the social media site

Liam Bolger says he works out and runs marathons

A murderer jailed over the killing of Christy Barry – linked to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud – has been operating an online dating profile from prison.

Dubliner Liam Bolger — who was convicted of the murder of Christopher Barry on September 13, 2008 — is understood to have used a smartphone to set up the page “seeking new beginnings” while on daily work release from Shelton Abbey.

In addition to a Plenty of Fish dating profile, the Sunday World can reveal Bolger has also set up Instagram and Facebook pages under the alias Liam J Myles.

In one video posted online, Bolger can be seen openly gesturing to the camera phone as he performs a yoga routine.

Liam Bolger prison work-out video

Sources have confirmed that prison authorities only became aware of Bolger’s online activities following inquiries from the Sunday World earlier this week.

On Bolger’s dating page, which features a profile picture of the 37-year-old enjoying an ice-cream at the beach, the plasterer by trade describes himself as a construction worker who is “single”.

“I want to date but nothing serious,” he writes. “Interested in women. Long-term.”

The 6ft 2ins convicted murderer gives his address as Arklow, Wicklow — the location of Shelton Abbey — but makes no mention of his current status as a prisoner doing life for murder.

His profile says he is a fan of “working out, running and the gym” before describing himself as ‘in good shape’ adding to prospective new partners: “Would like you to be too. I take care of myself, run marathons and work out every day.”

Further outlining his lifestyle, he says he “doesn’t smoke, drinks socially, doesn’t do drugs and is non-religious.”

Bolger separately set up stand-alone Facebook and Instagram pages not linked to his dating profile.

A video of him performing the yoga routine was viewable on his Instagram until it was made private earlier this week.

Liam Bolger, then aged 23, pictured outside court in 2009

On his Facebook, he is pictured in his swim shorts after going for a dip in the sea.

It’s understood he will now be reprimanded for breaching Shelton Abbey’s code of behaviour for inmates which is based on trust.

“All inmates in the Open Prison are advised verbally that they are not allowed to create social media pages while in custody,” the source said. “This is conveyed to them verbally.

“However, after this, the code of behaviour governing online activity will have to be given to prisoners in writing and they will have to sign their names to it.

“This is viewed as a serious breach of trust. There are inmates all over the prison system desperate for a move to Shelton Abbey.

“They would give their right arm to be there.”

Asked if Bolger faces a move back to a secure prison environment as a result of the breaches, the source said it is unlikely at this time but a repeat infraction could result in this happening.

“He will be reprimanded by the prison governor,” the source added.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service declined to comment on queries relating to Bolger’s online activities.

Liam Bolger posted a photo of himself by the sea on the social media site

“The Irish Prison Services does not comment on individual prisoners,” the spokesperson said.

Bolger was transferred to Shelton Abbey last year after serving 13 years in prison for the murder of Christopher Barry — a young man who was shot dead at Byrne’s bookmakers, Killester Avenue in Donnycarney, on Dublin’s northside in September 2008.

Bolger was identified during the trial as the getaway driver for the gunman in the fatal shooting.

Bolger denied the murder.

The victim’s family reacted angrily and whispered ‘lies’ during the trial when the court was told he had a conviction for a drugs offence and had been associated with the feud between the Crumlin and Drimnagh criminal gangs.

The feud saw two of gangland’s most notorious killers – ‘Fat’ Freddie’ Thompson and Brian Rattigan – go head to head causing huge bloodshed in Dublin.

Mr Barry’s murder was described in court as a chillingly efficient assassination.

Paddy McCarthy SC, prosecuting, said that while Bolger was not the actual assassin, he shared equal responsibility for it and the case was one of joint enterprise.

Liam Bolger posted a photo of himself by the sea on the social media site

During the eight-day trial, the jury was also shown CCTV footage of the gunman shooting Mr Barry inside the bookmakers.

Customers fled the shop as the man, wearing a motorcycle helmet, entered the bookies with a gun pointed at Mr Barry, who was seated in the corner.

The gunman left the bookies on a motorbike, which he then set fire to on La Vista Avenue around the corner.

He was seen by a witness sprinting down the road and jumping into a waiting white Renault van, driven by Bolger.

The witness contacted gardai with the van’s registration and they traced it to Bolger’s address.

They observed Bolger parking the van outside his house before a second man got out and wiped the passenger door and window.

A few hours later Bolger was arrested and brought to Raheny Garda station for questioning.

The court heard he repeatedly replied “no comment” when asked to account for his movements.

Christopher Barry’s funeral

Mr Justice Paul Carney handed down the mandatory life sentence and exempted the jurors from jury service for the rest of their lives.

He refused leave to appeal.

The court also heard that Bolger’s father had been murdered.

He was shot dead in a pub in Dublin city centre in 1994.

Bolger also had a conviction for a road traffic offence.

Mr Barry’s mother Ann said she empathised with Bolger’s mother, Jean. “God help his mother... she’s without her son too. My heart goes out to her,” she said.

In her victim impact statement, she had told the court: “September 13th was the worst day of our lives.

“Christy left the house laughing and joking like he always was . . . there are no words to describe the pain and hardship.”

Mr Barry’s relatives wept as she told the court she suffered a massive heart attack when she heard that her son had been shot dead.

“He was a beautiful young man who brought laughter and joy . . . I was so proud to have him for a son. He still lives on in our hearts.”

In 2014, the Court of Criminal Appeal dismissed an application to set aside Bolger’s conviction for murder for acting as the getaway driver for the gunman in the fatal shooting.

In its ruling, the CCA said it was satisfied that there had been “no unsafe conviction” and that no error in law was made by the trial judge.