Murder probe launched following death of woman (37) in Co Armagh
The 37-year-old’s death in the Church Street area of Portadown, Co Armagh, has sparked a murder investigation.
Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman after a major fire in Portadown.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the sudden death which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Church Street area of the town.
It’s understood the deceased is a foreign national.
A number of PSNI officers remain at the scene which has been cordoned off.
A police car is parked in an alleyway that leads to the rear of the property where fire damage is visible.
Portadown Town Hall was set up as an emergency shelter to provide support to residents forced to leave their terraced homes at around 4am, however the operation ended at 7am.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the situation as “very sad”.
"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” she said.
“The investigation into the incident is at a very early stage and I would urge everyone to allow for the investigation to take place without getting into speculation or putting details on Facebook.
“As a result of the major fire and the death, Church Street in Portadown will remain closed for the duration of the day."
The DUP representative thanked the emergency service personnel who responded to the incident.
Upper Bann MLA and Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie described the situation as “terrible” as he too offered condolences to the family of the dead woman.
DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said his thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the woman who died and praised the response of emergency services and all those involved in providing support to local residents.
"I would just urge everyone to give the police the space they need to carry out their investigation and obtain the clarity that is needed following this shocking incident,” he added.
Meanwhile local councillor Kyle Moutray has also expressed shock and sadness following the incident.
“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” he said.
“I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives, their actions and swift response are to be commended.
"I also want to thank the staff from the Health Trust and from the council who very quickly responded in setting up an emergency centre to support those evacuated from their homes.
“Additionally, I would ask that as the police and fire service deal with the aftermath of this tragedy they are given space and time to complete their investigations.”
The elected representative said the area is cordoned off and will remain inaccessible for the remainder of the day as he urged members of the public to stay away.
Meanwhile, councillor Julie Flaherty described the situation as “terrible” and “dreadfully sad” and urged the public to give police the space they need to carry out their investigation.
Today's Headlines
Alleged corruption | Arrests made as Dublin gardaí accused of extorting cash from foreign delivery drivers
House Blaze | Murder probe launched following death of woman (37) in Co Armagh
Bad Taste | ‘Bloody plaster’ in curry and maggot-infested chicken among 2022 food safety complaints
Byrne Deux | ‘One-way traffic’ support for Late Late presenter to be female as Claire Byrne top pick
Deals on wheels | Gardai target South American drug gang using food delivery network to operate in Dublin
Meath Thief | Meath book-keeper who stole over €600k from her employer is jailed for two years
Bunny hunt | Search for owners of giant 7kg pet rabbit found in Dublin
Pubspy - Inchicore, Dublin | McDowell’s of Inchicore is on the ball for Saints fans with very reasonable €5.30 pints
New Era | Leinster confident that they can cope without Johnny Sexton
Charged | Dublin man Nathan Coakley accused of throwing petrol bomb at north inner city flat