Murder probe launched as Gardaí appeal for information about death of Sean McCarthy

Pictured: 28-year-old Sean Mc Carthy, who went missing from Popintree, Dublin on August 2nd (Credit: An Garda Síochána)

Gardaí have launched a murder probe following the death of a 28-year-old man found inside a Dublin apartment on Saturday.

The body of Sean McCarthy was discovered in Drumcondra on Saturday night.

Mr McCarthy had been missing from his home in Poppintree, Ballymun, since last Tuesday.

It is understood that he suffered a number of fatal gunshot wounds at the property where gardaí believe the attack took place.

His body was removed from the scene on Sunday afternoon and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis. The results are not being released for “operational reasons.”

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station while a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed.

Gardaí have identified a suspect, aged in his 30s, who was arrested on Saturday night and is still being detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. He can be held there for seven days.

The apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra where Mr McCarthy’s body was discovered remains preserved for technical examination.

Officers also sealed off a second scene in Griffith Park, where two footbridges were closed for a time.

Gardaí are now appealing to the public for assistance, urging those who noticed any suspicious activity in the Drumcondra area between last Tuesday and Saturday to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and its’ environs between the morning of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

“Anyone with any information that may assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Senior sources said the victim was “a low-to middle-level figure” in a drug-dealing operation in the Ballymun area of the city in which crack cocaine and other hard drugs are distributed at street level.

“The victim was someone that owed money out to more senior dealers but also acted as a heavy for a gang in relation to collecting debts, according to information obtained by gardaí,” a senior source said last night.

“His involvement in this type of activity is being considered as a strong line of inquiry in this case,” the source added.

Last night gardaí would not confirm whether an “item” discovered by garda divers in the Tolka River between two foot bridges yesterday morning was the gun used in the murder.

Gardaí had been conducting a search for Mr McCarthy since last Tuesday including a detailed search of the Royal Canal at Phibsborough on Friday, which involved the garda sub-aqua unit and the deployment of the garda helicopter.

It is understood Mr McCarthy had frequented the area in recent times.

The search operation continued into Saturday leading gardaí to the apartment on Achill Road where they found Mr McCarthy’s remains.

Senior sources have revealed the suspect was well known to Mr McCarthy, and detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the case.