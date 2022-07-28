RIP | 

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in driveway of Antrim home

His body was found at the property in Orkney Drive shortly after 7.50am on Wednesday.
Forensic investigators equipment at the scene in Orkney Drive in Ballymena after a body was discovered. Picture date: Wednesday July 27, 2022.

Victor Hamilton Credit: PSNI

Christopher Leebody

A murder investigation has been launched by police after the body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton was found in the driveway of his home in Ballymena, Co Antrim.


