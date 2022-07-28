Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in driveway of Antrim home
Christopher LeebodyBelfast Telegraph
A murder investigation has been launched by police after the body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton was found in the driveway of his home in Ballymena, Co Antrim.
