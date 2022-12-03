Murder accused loses prison privileges after giving ‘tell all’ interview from behind bars

The interview is understood to have caused severe unease amongst not just the officers and management in the prison – but also among fellow inmates

An alleged killer has been ‘disciplined and subjected to substantial sanctions’ after giving a 22-minute YouTube interview from a contraband phone in his prison cell.

In the interview, the alleged killer described prison as better than some hotels and admitted having ounces of cannabis delivered to him in prison by visitors.

The interview is understood to have caused severe unease amongst not just the officers and management in the prison – but also among fellow inmates who were angered at ‘one of their own’ bringing such attention to ‘contraband smuggling routes.’

A source told the Sunday World the inmate has already been subjected to P19 disciplinary proceedings and severe sanctions including the complete loss of prison privileges.

However, authorities did not feel the need to place the inmate on protection having assessed the risk level from fellow inmates in the wake of the video being broadcast,

Sources say the inmate thought authorities wouldn’t be able to identity him as he partially concealed his face with a hoody as he was interviewed on a contraband mobile phone.

But, it’s understood he was recognised by fellow inmates, officers and prison management in the prison within minutes of the interview’s existence becoming known..

Neither the identity of the inmate or the murder he is accused of carrying out can be disclosed as the case is live before the courts.

For the same reason, we cannot identify the YouTube page on which the interview was broadcast.

Asked about conditions in the prison, the prisoner responds: “Conditions for us are fairly good.

“We have it fairly good. I can’t really complain. I’m sure there are hotels out there that’s worse.”

Asked about phones and drugs, he responds: “Every Irish prison is full of phones.”

And on drugs, he says: “Sometimes, I’m talking to people outside and I got nicer ‘Cali’ (cannabis) in here than what they got on the outside.

“Spice is here as well.”

He also added: “Tobacco is still allowed so people like their weed.

“Weed is a big seller here.”

Asked if he was involved in the selling of it behind bars, the inmate replies: “No comment.

“For example, I like to smoke the weed, yeah!

“Between going to the gym, I smoke a lot of weed, yeah.

“For example, I get two or three ounces of weed in here every week on the visits.

“People take them in for me.

“If I was to sell weed, I can get a hundred euro for less than a gram. Like .7 for a hundred quid.”

When it was put to him that unless he was smoking ounces, he must be making a fortune, the inmate replied: “Yeah, I could be!”

Asked whether there was a lot of violence behind bars, he said: “In the Irish prisons, there’s generally more politics and there’s more structure.

“Somebody is always in charge and people don’t like when trouble starts because it brings heat on the landing.

“Unless, it’s very necessary, it doesn’t happen.

“But if somebody really deserves it, I’ve seen some bad, bad things happen.”

Asked whether violence from the outside spills into the prison, the inmate responded: “Well the Kinahan Hutch feud would be the main one at the minute.

“So, you have one prison, Wheatfield Prison, where all of the Hutches must go.

“They can’t go anywhere else. That’s where they have to go. There’s one unit specifically for them …

“They have to be kept safe because they’re vulnerable.”

The inmate also discussed in detail his own upcoming case in which he is charged with murder.

The Sunday World is not reporting the contents of this section of the interview as the matter is sub-judice.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed an investigation is underway.

It’s understood the inmate’s admission that he has drugs brought into him in the prison is likely to be referred to by gardai.