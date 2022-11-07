Mum stabbed by ex says ‘system is wrong’ as sentence increased by just a year

“I remember going to the neighbour’s house and bleeding out and thinking that was it. It was horrific. It was awful”.

Louise Karadag from Athy who was attacked by her partner. Photo Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A mother of three who was stabbed by her ex-partner has said the “whole system is wrong” after her attacker’s sentence was extended by just one year following an appeal.

Keith Malone (40), of Barnashrone, Mountmellick, Co Laois, was charged with assault causing harm to his then-partner, Louise Karadag, and production of an article at Rathstewart Crescent, Athy, Co Kildare on January 6, 2019.

He stabbed Ms Karadag four times with a knife, causing injuries including a damaged liver, a collapsed lung, a broken rib, and a gash to her elbow. Malone pleaded guilty to both charges.

On January 19 this year, he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment with the last three months suspended for a period of 12 months at Naas Circuit Court.

On Thursday, Malone's sentence was increased to four years with the final three months suspended after the DPP agreed that his original sentence was too lenient.

Speaking to Kfm, Ms Karadag said that the extension was welcomed but still wasn’t good enough.

“He was charged with assault causing harm, not attempted murder, not assault causing serious harm - just assault causing harm,” she said.

“The charge (carried a maximum term of) five years, which I didn’t think was enough for what was done to me. The intention was there to cause me great harm if not to kill me.

“It was appealed and the appeal went ahead. The DPP felt it was too lenient as well. It was before the courts yesterday and they agreed it was too lenient so they added another year onto his sentence, so now the sentence is four years with the last three months suspended.

“There wasn’t much more they could do. Because the maximum sentence he could get was five years and he had pleaded guilty, he had to get something off that.”

She said that short sentences for abusive men sends the wrong message and stops victims from coming forward.

“The whole system is wrong. I’ve heard about so many cases and I’m heartbroken for those women that this has happened to and their families. I could have been one of them.

“I went through this and it’s absolutely horrific. To give somebody a sentence of a couple of years for basically what was attempted murder or just a lenient sentence; it isn’t a deterrent for these men.

“They think they’re going to get away with it and it’s not going to stop them. This is going to happen again and again. It’s just heart-breaking.

“It doesn’t give women the confidence to come forward.”

Ms Karadag recalled the “trauma” she suffered after Malone, with whom she shares a young daughter, stabbed her in the back four times.

Malone had left Ms Karadag’s house on the day of the stabbing to go to the pub, where she later joined him.

When Ms Karadag joined him in the pub later, Malone got annoyed after his friends left and he blamed her for their departure.

A row broke out after they got home at around 6.30pm with Malone threatening his partner: “I could stab you.”

“Next thing he ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife from the drawer. I ran to the front door to try and get out but he caught me and stabbed me in the back four times,” she said.

“I remember screaming and he pushed me back towards the stairs and I thought, ‘I need to get out of here or he’s going to kill me.’

“I just said, ‘Keith, please stop. I love you so much.’ and he just looked at me and said, ‘What are you after making me do?’

“I remember going to the neighbour’s house and bleeding out and thinking that was it. It was horrific. It was awful”.

She told of how she suffered nightmares after the incident and still fears that Malone will show up at her home.

“It was a four-year relationship and we had broken up a few times. He had been abusive before but not anywhere near that level. I never thought it would go that far. It’s one of those things that you think will never happen to you.

“I spent almost a month in hospital. There was a lot of pain and trauma afterwards.

“When I got out of the hospital, I was afraid to live because I kept thinking, ‘What if he’s gotten into the house?’ I was afraid to leave the house in case he was outside. He was actually released from prison when I left the hospital.

“I had a lot of flashbacks, nightmares; I was just very scared. Any time I’d hear a noise in the house or anything, I’d think he was coming back to get me.

“It’s something that still affects me to this day, and I don’t know if it will ever go away,” she added.