Mum of murdered Amanda Jenkins opens up about family fears of killer’s release

Mandy was brutally murdered on October 5th 2007 by Stephen Carney in their apartment on James' Street in Dublin's Liberties.

MURDER victim Amanda Jenkins’ mother opens up in a new TV documentary about the brutal murder of her daughter in 2007.

And Ann Jenkins admits in an upcoming TG4 programme that her family are fretting about the imminent release of her killer Stephen Carney.

Carney was engaged to Mandy (27), as she was called by her family and friends, when he launched a savage attack on her which resulted in her death.

The Murder of Amanda Jenkins

Her body lay lifeless for close to three days as her killer went on drink and drug fuelled binge

Mandy was described by those who knew her as a bubbly character who was loved by all who knew her.

She and her mother Ann had an unbreakable bond, they had lived together alone for most of her short life, they had worked and socialised together.

But things changed for Mandy when she met and fell in love with Carney, a criminal who at the time was serving a sentence in Portlaoise prison.

Soon after his release he moved in with Mandy and things seemed good for a while.

Amanda Jenkins and Stephen Carney

This documentary through interviews with Mandy’s family and friends navigates the difficulties of understanding coercive control and domestic violence, and how their loved one became a statistic amongst a growing number of femicide victims in Ireland.

Viewers will hear from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Clíona Saidléar who explains the frightening numbers of calls that they receive each year from victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Ann opens up in this documentary about the heartache of losing her only child and daughter Mandy.

Her memory lives on in Ann’s hope for justice as she counts down the days that her daughter’s killer might be released.

Besides her mum Ann, others interviewed include Patrick Egerton (Ann’s Partner) , Sharon McClean (Amanda’s cousin), Martina McClean (Amanda’s cousin), Amy Boyd (Amanda’s friend) and Charlene O'Connor (Amanda’s friend).

Marú inár Measc – Dúnmharú Amanda Jenkins (The Murder of Amanda Jenkins). Wednesday on TG4 at 9.30pm