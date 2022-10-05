Mum of innocent gun victim Anthony Campbell calls for cold case probe into his murder

Christine Campbell said that not having closure is ‘torture in itself’.

The mother of an innocent plumber brutally murdered as he worked in the home of gang boss Martin ‘Marlo’ Hyland has called for a cold-case investigation into his shooting.

in 2006, Anthony (20) was shot dead by gunman who also murdered Hyland in his bed in the Finglas home.

The young plumber had no involvement in criminality and was killed solely because the killers did not want to leave a witness to their crime.

Last week, Anthony's mother Christine met gardai to try and move the unsolved case forward after 16 years.

Speaking to Newstalk, she said she is still looking for justice for her son's murder.

"As a mother, I just want to finish this job and get justice - this is not about me, this is about Anthony", she said.

She also told Newstalk that not having closure is 'torture'.

"I just think as a mum, you just want to do everything you can to protect your child.

"And obviously I'll always have that feeling I wasn't there that morning to protect him.

"First it turned into months, then it's turned into years - and now we're at 16 years?

"Any mum knows that's torture in itself, to not have closure".

Before being murdered, Hyland had controlled a large part of the city’s drugs trade and headed up a North Dublin crime gang.

However, his own associates decided to murder Hyland after he grew erratic and paranoid – and drew garda attention upon the gang’s operation.

Martin 'Marlo' Hyland was shot dead in 2006

Gardai believe the murder was ordered by Hyland’s associate Eamon ‘The Don' Dunne in a bid to seize control of the drugs gang. Dunne would, himself, be murdered in April 2010.

Christine said she believed improved DNA testing could help solve his murder.

"From what I've seen on FBI Files, Cold Cases - which I watch a lot of - that's what normally happens.

"They might have missed something, they go back on it, and DNA of course.

"Over the years, this is what they're all going by: DNA".

Eamonn Dunne

Christine said gardai have told her that her son has not been forgotten.

"They reassured me he hasn't been forgotten about.

"And I'm not the only one out there, there's an awful lot of cases to be solved too.

"So they do have a job on their hands, and it's like due course."

But she appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"It's never too late to come forward, put his family out of misery and let us get some sort of justice.

"It might be a little thing that you know over the years, and you kept it to yourself, but that could help me solve my son's case", she added.