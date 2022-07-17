Mum flees Co Antrim home clutching baby boy following petrol bomb attack

"I ran downstairs with my son in my arms. I ran out of my house and my living room was on fire.”

A mother who was forced to flee her Co Antrim home clutching her one-year-old baby following a petrol bomb attack says she will not return.

The property in Carrickfergus was targeted at around 12.40am on Saturday.

The petrol bomb was thrown through the living room window of the house in the Prospect Park area where a young couple live with their baby boy.

“We were lying in bed and the fire alarm went off,” she told UTV News.

"My partner went down the stairs to see what was going on.

"He tried to turn the alarm off but it wouldn’t go off.”

After seeing a glow and smoke under the door the stunned occupant ordered his partner to leave.

“He shouted for me to get my son out of the house," the distraught mum recalled.

"I ran downstairs with my son in my arms. I ran out of my house and my living room was on fire.”

The young woman said those behind the attack would have known a child was inside because of all the toys which were clearly visible in the garden.

She said they’ve all been left traumatised by the incident.

"He was lying in bed sleeping,” the baby’s mum explained.

"He wasn’t awake until I woke him up. He’s shocked – he hasn’t a clue what’s going on

"They can see that there’s kids here.”

The family, who say they don't know why they have been targeted, now plan to move out out of their home.

“It’s really scary – you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” the terrified resident said.

“Is this just the start of it?”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At approximately 12.40am, we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the property smashing the living room window and also causing damage to the living room.

“No one was injured during the incident, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 61 of 16/07/22.”