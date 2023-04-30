Multi-national operations target Ireland’s €180m illegal vice trade

Cash, luxury cars and designer goods were all seized this week

Sex-trafficking gangs are being targeted across Europe with gardaí taking part in raids both in Ireland and Romania.

Irish officers have been co-operating closely with foreign police forces, while similar operations have been carried out between Finnish and Czech officers as well Spanish and Paraguayan authorities.

Cash, luxury cars and designer goods were all seized this week, highlighting the massive profits being made by pimps profiting from organised prostitution.

The illegal sex-for-sale business is estimated to be worth €180 million a year in Ireland.

Gardaí also made an appeal for anyone who suspects a person has been trafficked to Ireland to come forward with the information.

UK police have also been called in to target the money laundering system used by a Romanian criminal gang sending women to be exploited in Ireland and the UK.

Gardaí were on the ground in Romania where Europol said “it is believed that the prostitution activities generated large sums of money that were used by the suspects to finance their luxurious lifestyles and to purchase valuable assets.

“Profits were laundered through banks and other money transfer services to conceal their illicit origin.”

Officers in Dublin carried out welfare checks on women suspected to have been exploited in the capital, while in Romania six properties, six high-end vehicles and over €22,500 in cash have been seized.

This week, five trafficking victims were identified after another joint operation between UK and Bulgarian police which saw assets worth over €1.1 million seized.

In Spain, seven women were rescued from “conditions close to slavery” after trafficking gang was targeted which also saw the arrest of “a well-known Paraguayan singer”.

They were forced to work seven days a week, not allowed to turned down clients and were monitored closely by camera.

Details of the crackdown on trafficking gangs from the Czech Republic sending women to Finland also emerged this week.

It saw €200,000 in cash, three apartments, four luxury vehicles and other valuable items seized with 90 victims having been already identified and brought to safety .

The Finnish court has already convicted three members of an Organised Crime Gang who were arrested in the first joint action in April last year.

Barbara Condon, the chief executive of Ruhama which helps people caught up in the sex-trade, said they know the vast majority of the Irish sex trade is controlled by organised crime.

“Big profits can be made when you sell a human being again and again and again.”

The abuse suffered by exploited women has caused severe mental health issues as well as serious physical injuries.

“Our work witnesses how prostitution and sex trafficking is exploitative, inherently violent and demeaning to women.”

“Human trafficking for sexual exploitation is a heinous crime and demand for the sex trade drives it.”

“It is a multi-million-dollar business and Ireland alone generates approximately €180 million per year from the sex trade.”

“Sex buyers, pimps and traffickers prey on vulnerable victims, exploiting them and putting them at risk of serious violence.”

“Violence is often used to control women or ensure that they bend to their will.

“Poverty is one of the key drivers into the sex trade, but it is usually the pimps, traffickers and organisers of prostitution who are profiting from the women they exploit.”

In 2022, Ruhama engaged with almost 500 people who needed their services, 88 per cent of whom were migrants and 147 were victims of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

This week, speaking about the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan. from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said they are determined to investigate trafficking “at every opportunity.”

“Human Trafficking for sexual exploitation is a heinous crime, exploiting another human being for the commercial benefit of the trafficker.”