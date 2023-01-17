MTK Global: Boxing company co-founded by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan ‘cancels’ US arm

Rival lawyers look set to demand up to €15m in damages over allegations it was funded by his ‘narco-trafficking’ empire

The boxing company co-founded by fugitive cartel boss Daniel Kinahan has ‘cancelled’ the US arm of its operations as rival lawyers look set to demand up to €15 million in damages over allegations it was funded by his ‘narco-trafficking’ empire.

Company documents filed by MTK Global USA in the state of Delaware — where it was incorporated in 2020 — show it ‘voluntarily cancelled’ its status as of May 26 last year.

The development occurred a month after Kinahan had a €5 million bounty placed on his head by the US government.

Both Kinahan and MTK Global USA subsequently fired their legal counsel and have since ‘ghosted’ legal proceedings against them in California where they stand accused in a civil court of using drug money to fund the poaching of Mexican fighter JoJo Diaz.

Boxer Jojo Diaz

Kinahan and MTK’s decision to cut contact with the court led to a further development on December 20, when lawyer Eric Montalvo succeeded in having a default issued against MTK Global USA in the case.

Under Californian law, the default gives MTK just 45 days to respond or make efforts to prevent a judgement being entered against the company.

Fugitive Dublin drug-lord Kinahan — who is now believed to be hiding out in Qatar — dodged a round-up of so-called ‘super-cartel’ criminals in Dubai in early December.

But dogged US Marine turned lawyer Montalvo has vowed to pursue him to the ends of the earth for the €15 million he claims Kinahan cost his client and Diaz’s former manager Moses Heredia.

Court papers seen by the Sunday World show a summons was served on Kinahan at the Industrious Facilities Management company at Office 602 in the Crystal Business Centre in Port Saeed, Dubai late last year.

At that time, Mr Montalvo confirmed he was aware the cartel-boss “may have now fled Dubai to neighbouring World Cup hosts Qatar and is investigating this.”