MTK: Daniel Kinahan founded boxing company given 14 days to appoint new lawyers in $2m case

A Judge issued the order on Wednesday

Kinahan is being sued over the alleged poaching of Mexican boxer JoJo Diaz

Daniel Kinahan is being sued by Eric Montalvo, acting for Heredia

MTK, the boxing company co-founded by sanctioned cartel boss Daniel Kinahan, has been given 14 days to appoint new lawyers in a $2 million legal case that sees it accused of breaching the RICO (racketeering) act.

Court documents show Judge John W. Holcomb issued the order on Wednesday and confirm previous Sunday World reports that MTK had sacked its legal team.

MTK and Kinahan are being sued in California over the alleged illegal poaching of Mexican fighter JoJo Diaz.

The case also sees Daniel Kinahan face allegations of drug trafficking, money-laundering and murder.

Last week, we revealed that MTK no longer has legal representation in the high-profile case after former counsel Michael Mancini successfully applied to come off record.

In a fresh order handed down in the Central District of California on Wednesday, Judge Holcomb wrote: “Mancini Schenk seeks to withdraw because MTK USA fired them.

“Mancini Schenk provided MTK USA with written notice of the consequences of its decisions to terminate Mancini Schenk … and MTK USA had no objection to Mancini Schenk’s withdrawal.

“When MTK USA received notice of this motion it consented and confirmed that it wishes for Mancini Schenk to be relieved as it’s counsel.”

Having outlined his approval of Mancini Schenk’s withdrawal, Judge Holcomb then ordered: “MTK USA is directed to engage new counsel of record forthwith and to cause such new counsel to file a notice of appearance no later than September 23rd, 2022.”

Separately, Judge Holcomb noted Mancini Schenk’s observation that the existing counsel for Daniel Kinahan have also said they are no longer acting on his behalf.

Noting that Mancini Schenk contacted Kinahan’s lawyers to make them aware the company was withdrawing, he continued: “Counsel for defendant Kinahan did not object, but they informed Mancini Schenk that they are no longer counsel for Kinahan and asked to be withdrawn from the service list for this case.

Lawyers representing boxing manager Moses Heredia are suing Kinahan and boxing promoters MTK Global for $2 million over the alleged poaching of Diaz.

Eric Montalvo

Eric Montalvo, acting for Heredia, has alleged in court filings that “MTK was co-founded and is part owned and controlled by Mr Daniel Kinahan, a noted member of Ireland’s notorious Kinahan Cartel, also known as the Kinahan Organised Crime Group or KOCG.

“The KOCG is allegedly responsible for several murders, drug trafficking and money laundering,” he alleged.

“The KOCG is one of Europe’s biggest drug cartels. Law enforcement experts believe that Mr Daniel Kinahan started MTK to launder ill-gotten gains from drug trafficking.”

Mr Montalvo further accused MTK and Kinahan of breaching the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act by using money derived from organised crime activity.

The Rico Act was introduced by the federal government to tackle organised crime, but it can also be used in civil suits.