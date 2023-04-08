Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke in €700k land deal from behind bars

Patrick Quirke is confident he will get his murder conviction overturned. Photo: Collins Court

Convicted murderer Patrick Quirke is so confident he will be freed from jail he has spent hundreds of thousands of euro on a land transaction in his native Tipperary.

Quirke is serving a life sentence, imposed after his conviction in 2019 for the murder of Bobby Ryan, a DJ known as Mr Moonlight. He was jailed following a 15-week trial.

The Sunday World understands Quirke (54), along with at least one other farmer, recently bought the large parcel of land that is estimated to have been worth around €700,000.

A source said: “This is prime farming land and Quirke is believed to have put a sum of at least €300,000 into the transaction. Not bad business for someone who is serving a life sentence in jail for murder.

“Don’t forget that this is an individual who is on legal aid. His defence for all the very lengthy court proceedings that he has been involved in has been paid by the taxpayer.”

It has also been disclosed that Quirke’s main business partner in the transaction is a farmer who is considered to be “an extremely decent man” who has never had negative interactions with gardaí.

The Supreme Court has set a date of May 23 to hear further submissions on an appeal by Quirke.

Last month, the court ruled the seizure and analysis of a computer from Quirke’s home – which formed a key part of the evidence against him – was unlawful.

The court said it would hear further submissions from the prosecution and defence as to what should be the consequences of the ruling.

Quirke’s trial heard he murdered his love rival Bobby Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with farm owner Mary Lowry.

Mr Ryan’s remains were found in a disused underground tank on Ms Lowry’s farm almost two years after he went missing.

He had been in a relationship with Ms Lowry and was last seen alive as he left her home to go to work on June 3, 2011.

Sources said Quirke has “always been very hopeful” of beating the murder conviction.

The fact he has spent so much money on a farm indicates he is confident of walking out of Portlaoise Prison, where he is on a landing with some of Ireland’s most notorious criminals.

“He is a cocky individual who always seems very sure of himself,” a source said.

After he was sent to prison in May 2019, it emerged that Quirke had a €3m property empire and had boasted about being one of the top farmers in Ireland.

Sources said it is expected that the land he has recently part-bought will be used as a dairy farm for pedigree Friesian cows.

“It is very valuable, and in fairness to him, he is a talented farmer. This could be very lucrative, whatever the ultimate outcome of his court appeal,” a source said.

Gardaí believe Quirke had lain in wait for his victim and fatally struck Mr Ryan on the head with an iron bar on June 3, 2011.

His body was not discovered until April 2013, when it was found in a water tank on Ms Lowry’s farm, which Quirke had been renting.

Detectives believe Quirke’s primary motive for the murder was financial, rather than out of love for Ms Lowry.

He successfully challenged the validity of the search warrant obtained by gardaí, which had yielded circumstantial evidence about body decomposition that was used against him at his trial.

The jury had been told that a search of a seized computer had revealed an internet search for “a human corpse post-mortem: the stages of decomposition” and an article entitled “How DNA works”.