Mr Flashy mob threaten more arson attacks on rivals' homes in new TikTok post

More sick threats have appeared online threatening to firebomb the family homes of associates of slain criminal James ‘Whela’ Whelan.

Dad-of-one Whelan (29) who had previously been involved with the North Dublin crime boss, ‘Mr Flashy’, was brutally murdered in April.

He was shot dead in the Deanstown Avenue area in the early hours of April 3 on the orders of Mr Flashy, a Kinahan cartel-linked criminal, as part of an escalating local drugs feud.

It led to a bitter split amongst the former pals with one side aligned with Flashy and the other with Whelan and resulted in three firebomb attacks on homes in the Finglas area as the feud in the area intensified.

The firebomb attacks came with threats for further violence and a new TikTok video shows a montage of pictures of some of the burned out properties alongside images of Whelan.

The short clip comes with further threatening warnings stating: “Some job what, that’s what happens to rats' gaffs 6ft under and gaff blazed double whammy."

It adds: “That goes out to all yous rat bags down in Kippure, same job be happening to yous are gafs (sic)."

In May, thugs believed to be linked to Mr Flashy’s mob carried out a firebomb attack on the home of the mother of Whelan.

Grieving Sonya Whelan, who is not involved in crime, was inside her house on Barnmore Crescent with a younger relative around 2.20am on a Saturday morning when the attack took place.

Her taxi was also burnt out in the incident but Sonya and her younger relative managed to escape without serious injury.

The sickening attack on an innocent woman who is grieving for the loss of her son has been met with revulsion in the local community.

A criminal from Dublin’s north inner city with links to Mr Flashy was later threatened after being blamed for carrying out the firebomb attack on Sonya Whelan’s house.

The man was not arrested in connection with the attack and it remained unclear if he had any involvement but he later came under threat as the finger of blame was pointed at him.

He has previously been the target of graffiti campaigns in the inner city as he was believed to be in the pay of the Kinahan cartel despite his former links with associates of the Hutches.

There have been a number of links between the feuding Finglas mobs and criminals in inner city Dublin.

Shots were fired into a flat off Pearse Street in the south inner city in the aftermath of James Whelan’s murder earlier this year.

The gunmen had been planning to target a flat where an innocent relative of James Whelan was staying but got the wrong flat.