Mr Flashy associate suspected of petrol bomb attack on innocent man

An associate of crime boss ‘Mr Flashy’ has been identified as a suspect in a “vicious” petrol bomb attack that left an innocent man injured.

Gardaí believe the man, who is in his early 20s, was involved in the incident in Dublin city centre, the Irish Mirror reports.

Mr Flashy’s alleged ally and his pals are understood to have gotten into a “verbal row” with an affiliate of heroin boss Tony ‘King Scum’ Felloni.

They left the scene before returning but Felloni’s associate was nowhere to be seen.

The gang then targeted the other innocent man by launching a petrol bomb at him, setting him on fire.

A source told the publication: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

“Mr Flashy’s friend, who has serious form in the last couple of years, and others were involved.

“The investigation is ongoing but at this stage it looks like it began a while before the actual petrol bomb with words exchanged.

“The group go off and come back to only one of the two men and they target him.”

The victim is currently in a “serious” condition in hospital while police are reportedly tracking the movements of Mr Flashy’s associate and his group.

Mr Flashy’s pal is currently facing a number of charges before the courts and has emerged as a “serious and volatile” gangster in recent years.

‘Mr Flashy’ leads a group of young criminals who are part of what has been called the ‘Gucci gang’, because of their love of high-end cars, clothes and jewellery.

The crime boss is believed to be in hiding after at least four attempts on his life from rival criminals.

It comes after a video being shared on social media showed a violent flare-up between an alleged member of the notorious ‘Mr Flashy’ gang and a group of angry women earlier this year.

In the clip, the man can be seen throwing several missiles from the roof of a garage attached to a house at the women below, who appear to be armed with iron bars.

The incident took place in Finglas, north Dublin in February and the man at the centre of the furore is said to be a lieutenant to the crime boss ‘Mr Flashy’.

Local sources also maintain one of the angry women involved in the incident is an ex-girlfriend of ‘Mr Flashy’.

The women and the man can be heard shouting at each other before missiles are fired between both parties and the group of women eventually leave the scene.