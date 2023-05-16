Mountjoy Prison boss says short sentences should be ‘discouraged’ to ease overcrowding

The governor of Mountjoy Prison firmly believes that “discouraging” shorter prison sentences of under 12 months is one of the factors that can help solve the overcrowding crisis in Irish prisons.

Mountjoy Prison boss Eddie Mullins has worked for the Irish Prison Service for more than 31 years in seven different prisons.

He said the current overcrowding levels, particularly in Mountjoy in Dublin, had led to a major increase in assaults on staff and inmates, but were not at the worst levels he had seen in his lengthy career.

“It is a big problem, though, and it creates tensions among prisoners and difficulties for staff,” Mr Mullins said.

He explained that, in the case of Mountjoy, the jail was taking in more committal prisoners from courts than any other jail in the State.

“There is no magic solution or silver bullet to this problem, but we have to identify a number of factors that could help,” he said.

He said he believed potential solutions could include the greater use of “community sanctions” for minor offences, which would mean fewer people convicted of crimes would end up in jail. He also said the Department of Justice was planning to provide spaces for up to 600 additional inmates by 2028.

RTE One's new series Gaelic in the Joy

“I think short sentences should be discouraged,” he said.

“The vast majority of prisoners coming through Mountjoy, for example, are serving sentences of less than 12 months.

“This means that they can’t always avail of the programmes on offer because they are serving short sentences, often for the more minor offences.”

When asked about an incident last week in which an officer at Mountjoy was stabbed in the face by an inmate serving life for murder, he said he could not comment on it because it was the subject of a garda investigation.

However, he did say the officer is now “doing well” and being supported by his colleagues as well as the two other officers who were on the prison escort when the attack happened.

“We have several thousand escorts a year and the vast, vast majority pass off without any incidents at all,” he said.

These escorts are not without risk but thankfully what happened last week is not a common occurrence at all.”

Mr Mullins was speaking ahead of Gaelic in the Joybeing aired on RTÉ.

Gaelic In The Joy is a new three-part documentary series that follows Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon and comedian Rory O’Connor as they run an educational and sports programme in Mountjoy Prison.

Their goal is to take a group of prisoners and try to turn them into a competitive football team.

The idea is to help them to get fit, while working with prisoners to help them to overcome their addiction and mental health issues.

At the end of the 12 weeks, there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Croke Park, where the team of ­prisoners will compete in a game.

Mr Mullins explained that the prisoners taking part in the TV programme had undergone a selection process. No convicted murderers, sex offenders or gangland prisoners were considered for participation, he said.

He believes the benefit of the series is that it will highlight the challenges faced by people who are attempting to reintegrate into society following prison.

Describing the prisoners who have participated in the series as “very brave” in terms of how open they are about their lives and backgrounds, Mr Mullins said he did not want to offend anyone who had been a victim of any crime committed by the prisoners featured in the show.

“Prison is a very complex place – the vast majority of people that are in there are there because of deprivation, poverty, addiction, and there is a lot of mental illness as well,” he said.

“Yes, of course there are ­people who are in there because they are a genuine danger to society, but a lot of the people are in there for offences linked to feeding their drug habits.”

The governor confirmed that prison officers in Mountjoy did not take any further part in the documentary after they withdrew from it last December following a skit by comedian O’Connor that depicted an officer as “drunk”.

“That decision was made and there has been no lingering effects from it,” he said.

Gaelic in the Joy airs on Wednesday at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.