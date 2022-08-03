Mountjoy jail victim ‘lured’ to cell for ‘straightener’ as Kinahan cartel gangster among suspects

One of five suspects in the attack is a Kinahan cartel member who was previously arrested by gardai investigating a feud murder

A fifth prisoner is suspected of being involved in the brutal assault on Robert O’Connor (34) in Mountjoy Prison who later died from his injuries.

The victim, from Darndale in north Dublin, had been fighting for his life in the Mater Hospital since the incident in his cell last Friday night. His death was confirmed this morning.

O’Connor, had been sentenced to six and half years just two days earlier.

One of the five suspects for involvement in the attack is a Kinahan cartel member who was previously arrested by gardai investigating a feud murder.

Sources say he is one of five men believed to have been seen on CCTV coming to and from cells before and after the attack on the prison’s C Wing last Friday.

He and three other inmates were singled out as suspects in the aftermath of the horror assault.

However, the Sunday World has since learned that O’Connor is thought to have been lured to a cell by a fifth inmate for a ‘straightener’ to settle a dispute.

Over the weekend O’Connor was being kept alive in hospital on a ventilator after sustaining a serious brain injury in the horror assault in Mountjoy.

Senior sources say that such were the horrific injuries that O’Connor suffered in the attack on Friday evening that he was never expected to survive.

The ventilator that was keeping him alive at Dublin’s Mater Hospital was switched off last night and detectives from Mountjoy Garda Station are now preparing to launch a murder investigation.

O’Connor had been remanded in custody in Cloverhill Prison since last October but was moved to Mountjoy in February after getting a six-month sentence for a separate offence.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas on October 13, 2021.

O’Connor’s previous convictions include drugs offences, stealing cars, criminal damage, theft and road traffic offences.

One of the suspects thought to have played a role in the attack is serving a sentence for a similar offence.

The serious criminal was jailed for possession of the gun, which gardai believed was to be used in a planned feud hit.

The criminal, regarded as a key link in Kinahan’s outfit, was arrested after a surveillance operation by gardai from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

O’Connor was not a major player in any of the prominent criminal gangs but he did suffer from serious drug issues.

Of the suspects identified, one is linked to the cartel while another is serving a lengthy sentence for an aggravated burglary.

All are from the capital’s northside and are considered extremely violent criminals.

In a statement this morning, the Irish Prison Service confirmed the news.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that the prisoner who was seriously injured in an incident in Mountjoy Prison on Friday 29th July 2022 has died.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

The incident continues to be investigated by the IPS and the Gardai.