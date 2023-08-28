Mountjoy braced for flood of inmates as gardai crack down on city crime

‘The Irish Prison Service must accept all prisoners committed by the courts’

A total of 120 new beds have been squeezed into Mountjoy Prison in anticipation of surging prisoner numbers as a consequence of the garda crackdown on crime in Dublin city and the courts reopening in September.

The Sunday World has learnt that single beds have been replaced by bunk beds in landings across the Dublin city prison

Sources told the Sunday World that prior to the new bunks being fitted, approximately 30 inmates were already sleeping on mattresses in the facility which has an official bed capacity of 755.

It’s further understood that the 120 new additional spaces created by the introduction of the bunks won’t be added to the official capacity – as officials hope the bed spaces will now be a permanent requirement.

A source told this newspaper: “Effectively, prisons across the country are already full – so until new facilities become available we have to make maximum use of what is already available.

“But there is a realisation and acceptance that figures are going to rise significantly in September.

“One factor in this is the garda crackdown in Dublin city.

“More gardai on the street mean more arrests which means more convictions and inevitably more prisoners.

“But there are other factors as well.

“The courts are in recess and when they come back in September, there will be a back up of cases to be dealt with and additional numbers remanded in custody.

“Then there is also the fact Ireland’s population has increased significantly over the past number of years.

“More people equals more crime equals more inmates. It’s a knock on effect and until new facilities come online it’s being dealt with as best.”

Contacted this week, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service acknowledged that overcrowding is increasingly an issue that has to be dealt with within the prison estate.

In a statement, he said: “The Irish Prison Service must accept all prisoners committed by the courts.

“As such the Irish Prison Service has no control over the numbers committed to custody at any given time, and the prison system is, of course, subject to peaks and troughs

“Where the number of prisoners exceeds the maximum capacity in any prison, the Irish Prison Service make every effort to deal with this through a combination of inter-prison transfers and structured temporary release.

“Decisions in relation to temporary release are considered on a case by case basis and the safety of the public is paramount when those decisions are made.

“The Irish Prison Service is taking a number of short and medium term steps to address the issue of increasing prison numbers.

“Government has provided significant capital funding to the Irish Prison Service in order to enhance existing prison infrastructure.

“The recent commissioning of a new male and female prison accommodation in Limerick Prison will provide an

additional 90 male spaces and 22 additional female cell spaces. This new male and female accommodation is now fully open and operational …

“The former Minister for Justice Simon Harris announced last April that he had brought a memo to Government outlining capacity issues in prisons – both in terms of the scale of the problem faced and how we might progress medium and longer-term solutions for it.

“Working with Officials in the Department of Justice and the Prison Service, the Minister has identified 4 short-term capital projects at the existing Castlerea, Cloverhill, the Midlands and Mountjoy prisons that could deliver over 400 prison spaces over the next 5 years.

“That would provide accommodation for a minimum of 620 additional prisoners.”