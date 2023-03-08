Motorist stopped at checkpoint had been disqualified from driving 27 times
“The driver has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court”
A motorist who had been disqualified from driving a jaw-dropping 27 times previously was arrested after their car was stopped at a checkpoint.
The driver was nabbed after giving false details to members of the Laois Roads Policing Unit who were conducting a checkpoint on the outskirts of Portlaoise yesterday evening.
When gardai pulled over a vehicle with an expired road tax disc, they discovered the driver had been disqualified from driving 27 times previously.
“The driver has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court,” gardai revealed in Facebook post.
“We remain committed to denying these individuals the access of our road networks.”
