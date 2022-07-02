Motorcyclist flees the scene after crashing into Garda at checkpoint in Cork City
Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist fled the scene after crashing into a Garda at a checkpoint in Cork City last night.
Gardai said the male officer was on-duty at a static checkpoint that was set up as part of the policing response to a major public event at Victoria Road/Monahan Road Junction at the time of the incident.
After colliding with the officer at approximately 7pm, the motorcyclist fled the scene.
The officer was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening facial and head injuries.
“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation,” gardai said. “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.”
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road Junction between 6.50pm and 7.05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
