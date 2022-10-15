Mother of murder victim says people should be allowed to ‘talk about their desire to kill’

Alicia Brough (20) was stabbed to death along with another woman and two children in 2010

The mother of murder victim Alicia Brough has said people with homicidal tendencies should be allowed to “talk about their desire to kill.”

Alicia Brough (20) was stabbed to death in 2010 by a man after he had just murdered his ex-partner, Sarah Hines (25) and two children aged three and five months old.

Alicia was attacked and killed by John Geary when she arrived on the scene after the brutal killings.

Her mother, Maria Dempsey, who has spent years campaigning about domestic violence and crime prevention told The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk that her radical approach to dealing with homicide might be controversial.

“It really distresses me every time I see a domestic homicide - they’ve lost a child and they don’t even know at this point what they’re going to face in the future,” she said.

“I think we have to start thinking of different ways that we might be able to help and one of the things that I think, maybe, we should talk about and give opportunities for people to talk about having thoughts of maybe committing murder.”

“I know it’s controversial… but it just makes so much sense,” she added.

“Once upon a time people didn’t talk about suicidal thoughts and people still have suicidal thoughts but I’m sure that the loneliness is not the same as it would have been when it was illegal to discuss how they were feeling.”

When asked by Pat Kenny about how a professional should respond if someone admitted their urge to murder, to which she said she doesn't know.”

“I don’t have that experience. I definitely think we should be talking about those thoughts and the thoughts of hurting people.”

Another preventative method, Ms Dempsey said, is to have tougher sentencing.

John Geary, who was convicted of four murders, is serving four life sentences concurrently, instead of consecutively, one after another.

“I always thought if he was convicted it would have been four life sentences,” Maria said.

“He’s serving all four as one sentence - which poses a huge problem for anybody or any family who have been involved in multiple murders.”

She believes however that he should be treated more harshly.

“Basically he gets all the same rights as somebody who has murdered one person,” she added.

“Which means he had the [option of] parole at seven years which was seven years from the start of his remand back in 2010.”

“So having waited for the trial and the inquest to be dealt with, basically it was only four years since he was allowed his first appeal.”

Since Geary was sentenced in 2013, the law has changed.

Since August, those serving time for murder in Ireland must have served at least 12 years before they become eligible for parole.