Moment Kinahan Cartel gang boss Liam Byrne is arrested while visiting family in Majorca

Crumlin man Liam Byrne is the brother of David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel

Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday (NCA/PA)

Kinahan Cartel boss Liam Byrne has been arrested in Majorca, in a siginificant blow to the Kinahan Cartel

Spanish police say they held him after discovering he was on the island with an international arrest warrant after he spent time hiding out in Dubai.

Senior Kinahan Lieutenant Liam Byrne arrested in Spain

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “This fugitive was a priority for the United Kingdom and someone who belongs to the Kinahan gang.

“He led a criminal organisation dedicated to arms dealing in the UK and supplying weapons to other criminal organisations.”

Commenting on the arrests Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly who commands Organise and Serious Crime in An Garda Síochána said:

"The arrest of Liam Byrne is a particularly significant development in the efforts of international law enforcement to dismantle the operations of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.”

“These arrests are a demonstration of An Garda Siochana"s continued cooperation with our colleagues in the National Crime Agency".

In separate statment from the NCA today they said Liam Byrne was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.

Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police last Tuesday at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

“The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland.”

“The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.”

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said:

“This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

Liam Byrne

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

The Byrne Organised Crime Group led by Liam Byrne forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan Cartel which has become a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.

It was not immediately clear if the Irishman remains in police custody or has already appeared in front of a judge at the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid which deals with extradition proceedings.

The arrest of Liam Byrne

Liam, who was named in Dublin’s High Court as the leader of the so-called ‘Byrne Organised Crime Group,’ is considered to be the de-facto leader of the Kinahan cartel in the UK.

Byrne is believed to have taken over from mobster Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh as the “number two” in the hierarchy of the Kinahan cartel, and leader of its operations in the transporting of drugs across the UK and Ireland.

Kavanagh, who is Liam’s brother-in-law, is currently serving a 21 year sentence for conspiring to import millions of pounds worth of drugs.