Mob boss ‘Red’ Larry McCarthy on bail as he awaits trial over murder attempt on rival

Larry is the last in line to go on trial for the 2015 Christy Keane shooting

The scene at the carpark after the shooting

Larry McCarthy is facing trial for the 2015 shooting of rival gang boss Christy Keane outside a gym in Limerick

The one-time leader of the infamous McCarthy-Dundon gang, ‘Red’ Larry McCarthy, is the last man facing charges at the Special Criminal Court over the attempt to kill rival mob boss Christy Keane.

McCarthy, who has been on bail since earlier this year, is due to go on trial for the attack — which Keane survived after being shot four times in 2015.

Believed to be living in the north-west, Red Larry no longer has the same influence within the gang, according to sources.

Small-time criminal Noel Price pleaded guilty this week to his part in the assassination bid, admitting to helping to find a car used in the shooting.

The sensational attack on a June morning sparked fears one of the country’s most deadly and longest running gangland feuds could re-erupt.

Christy Keane

The feud dated back to 1993 and over the years there had been 19 murders and 15 attempted murders.

Last month, a third man charged in connection with the attack, John Costello, walked free from the non-jury court having pleaded guilty to his part.

After a series of phone calls, Costello had eventually agreed to pick up members of the gang after the shooting had happened at the University of Limerick campus where Keane had gone to use the gym.

He had initially refused to go and pick up the two men from Ballynanty but relented when another person made a call to him.

Judge Tony Hunt said there was a “very real humanitarian situation” to Costello’s case and sentenced him to four-and-a-half years but suspended time he had not already served.

Noel Price will find out his sentence next month after his guilty plea in court this week.

Details of the June 29, 2015, attack emerged during Costello’s sentence hearing in March when it was outlined how Keane had driven his Nissan jeep to University of Limerick arena car park at 6.30am that morning.

He was a regular at the gym in the sports complex at the rear of the building in the early mornings.

As he arrived that morning, a red Ford Focus appeared in the car park and two gunmen approached Keane’s Nissan jeep and fired 13 rounds into it.

The scene at the carpark after the shooting

Keane was hit a number of times by the bullets and tried to make his escape as the gunmen fled back to the Ford Focus.

He was hit a total of four times, three times in his arm and once to his wrist.

His injuries were not life-threatening, although one bullet wound had gone through his lower back and punctured a lung.

A nurse, who was going for a run in the area, was at the scene and was also on hand to give him immediate first-aid.

A convicted drug dealer, Keane had previously been sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2000 for possession of €240,000 worth of cannabis.

A Garda witness at the Special Criminal Court said the shooting stemmed from the “infamous Limerick feud”.

One of the factions, the McCarthy-Dundons had “morphed” into the McCarthy-Ryan gang, which the witness called a “sophisticated enterprise”.

Red Larry, a first cousin of the infamous Dundon brothers, had been seen as a key figure in the gang until he was jailed in the UK in 2006 on gun charges.

He returned to Limerick in early 2011 after his release and when gardai had successfully cracked down on the feuding factions.

Although there were a number of incidents between various gang members before June 2015, the attempt on Keane’s life came as a surprise after years of relative peace.

A month after the attack on Keane, Red Larry was arrested over a separate incident and then in another case was jailed for taking part in the 2014 beating of a man over a motorbike accident compo claim.

He got out of prison in 2019 but it was long afterwards he was arrested over the attempt to kill Keane and was in custody until a number of months ago, according to sources.

Like Price and Costello he is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation.

Although once anointed as the leader of the crime clan by his dying grandfather, Red Larry’s loss of power became apparent during his time in jail.

Other gang members refused to back him up in a battle with other inmates in the Midlands Prison in 2017 and again last year when, back in Limerick prison, he was kept in protective custody.