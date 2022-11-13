Mob boss Jeffrey Mitchell found dead in Dublin hostel after ‘suspected heroin overdose’

It is understood that €50k worth of heroin was discovered in the hostel bedroom in Swords, north Dublin where he died on Friday night

Notorious mobster Jeffrey Mitchell was found dead in a Dublin hostel on Friday after a suspected heroin overdose.

It is understood that €50,000 worth of heroin was discovered in the hostel bedroom in Swords, north Dublin where he died on Friday night.

Mitchell (49), of Monasterboice Road, Crumlin and formerly of Ballymun, was one of the most prolific heroin dealers in Dublin in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was released from prison in 2019 after serving three years for attacking a woman in 2013 as she walked home along the Royal Canal in Phibsboro in the early hours of the morning.

He is also suspected of being involved in at least two murders, including the gangland killing of his former associate Dave McCreevy, although Mitchell denied any involvement in the killing.

Mitchell in 2002. Photo: Collins

A source told the Irish Mirror: “He was found in a hostel in Swords and had obviously ODed with the €50,000 worth of heroin.

“He was probably tasting too much of his product. He got carried away on his own as he would be.

“He was one evil man. He was flooding Dublin with drugs before the Kinahans kicked in. He was the main controller in Crumlin.

“He is no loss to society. He had over 70 convictions and is suspected of two murders.

“[One was] Dave McKeever because he believed he informed on him.

“He is suspected of murdering Neil Hanlon. He [Hanlon] was stabbed 30 times and had his penis and the tops of his fingers cut off”.

The source added: “Mitchell was so arrogant that he was selling drugs in a local pub where guards drank in Crumlin.

“He was the main man in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Everyone was afraid of him at that time.

“He was involved with all the main players in the drugs scene when it was kicking off.

“Along with Jimmy Edgeworth, he controlled the drugs in Crumlin and they did unbelievable things. Mitchell is also the suspect for a rape as well.”

Mitchell is survived by his wife Norah, stepchildren Francis and Roy, sisters Carol, Angela, Deborah, and Rachel, and brothers John and Greg.

His funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning, November 15, at 11.30am at Saint Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

In 2016, Mitchell was jailed for three years for an unprovoked assault on a woman walking home alone from a night out in Phibsboro, Dublin, on 8 February 2013.

He dragged the woman backwards from the footpath before she managed to flee and seek help from a taxi driver.

He had told her during the attack he would throw her into the canal if she kept moving.

In 2004, while Mitchell was serving a six-year sentence Midlands Prison for robbery, he was attacked inside his cell and had his throat slashed.

The attackers smashed a cereal bowl over his head before slicing open his neck with the broken shards.

Mitchell was found in a pool of blood and rushed to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition where he eventually made a full recovery.