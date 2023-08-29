Missing man’s sisters in ‘living hell’ as gardaí start dig at possible ‘grave site’

“You have no conscience to make us suffer like this”

Four sisters of a man, believed to have been beaten to death before his body was dumped in a shallow grave, hit out at his killer as they kept a vigil at a dig site for his remains.

William Delaney’s sisters Kathleen, Nora, Bridget, and Christina described the four and a half years since their brother vanished as a ‘living hell’ – before, hitting out at his killer, saying: “You must have no conscience to make us suffer like this.

“All we want is to be able to give him a decent Christian burial. How can you deny us that?”

A specialist garda and forensic team moved in on the site off a laneway leading from the N80 at Kyletalesha, Laois to Clonreher bog on Monday last - after investigators received fresh information identifying it as a possible grave site.

The dig is the third major search to take place for Williams since his disappearance on January 30th, 2019.

Tipperary native William had been living in Fielbrook, Portlaoise with his family at the time of his disappearance.

On the morning he vanished, he left Portlaoise Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

It was established that he collected his welfare payments at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving the hospital.

William Delaney

The last confirmed sighting of William was at approximately 3pm on January 30, 2019 in Monasterevin, Co Kildare where he called to visit a relative who lived in the area.

The relation wasn’t at home but William was spotted outside the premises which is situated on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite the Hazel Hotel.

William was then reported missing by his family on March 6, 2019.

In June 2019 Gardaí received information from a young woman who said a man had told her that William Delaney had been tortured and killed before his body was buried in an area near the Rock of Dunamase.

A major search was subsequently conducted in the area but no remains were discovered.

A second search took place in April of 2021 after an inmate made a false report to gardai claiming he knew where William’s body had been buried.

The inmate was subsequently convicted of making a false report to gardai.

Despite past failures, William’s sisters this week told the Sunday World they were hopeful the latest dig could finally bring an end to the search for their brother’s remains.

“All we need is closure,” said Nora. “This is a living hell for us. We don’t have to wait to die. We’re already living in it.

“This is the third search for his body. There was the one in the Rock of Dunamase and the big search of the river.

“And we’ve been down for every day of each of them.

“We’re getting used to it unfortunately.

“But we’re hoping that they’ll find something. They said that they have strong leads so we’re just hoping that this will be the end of it, that we can get closure and lay him to rest.

“Just to be able to give him a decent Christian burial and that we know where he is … so we’re not living with the unknown anymore.”

The site near Kyletalesha, Co. Laois

On Wednesday afternoon, gardai at the dig site believed momentarily that they had uncovered William’s remains but were disappointed when it was quickly realised the bones were animal in origin.

The site where gardai are searching lies between a laneway where illegal dumping was common at the time of Willie’s disappearance.

A neighbour told this newspaper gates closing off the laneway and CCTV had only been erected a year and a half ago and were not present at the time of William’s disappearance.

“William will be missing five years missing in January,” said Nora.

“That’s a long time for this to be going on.

“And he was a decent human. He was a lovable father and his family were his life.

“We just hope wherever he is, he is at peace in Heaven with his father and mother and his son.

“It’s only his body buried wherever he is … his soul is gone to heaven.”

Excavated earth at the search site.

Asked if there was any message the sisters would like to get out to William’s killer or anyone who knows of the whereabouts of his body and circumstances of his murder, the sisters said: “We’re just appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.

“Write a letter or make an anonymous call … that’s all we are asking.

“Whoever did this … they have no conscience at all to leave us suffer every day of our lives like this.

“They must have no conscience at all … that’s all I can say.

“He never harmed a fly in his life. And he surely didn’t deserve what’s after happening to him.

“We love him and miss him so much. It’s been a hard five years for his family. And since he went missing, there’s a big hole in our family … a big part is missing.”

Nora also said the sisters wanted to thank all the members of the gardai and those involved in the searches for William that have occurred since his disappearance.

“We know they’re not going to give up until they find him,” she said. “And we can’t thank them enough for that.”

A statement on the official garda website, where William is listed as ‘murdered’ states:“Gardaí believe that people are withholding information on the murder of William Delaney.

“They hope that with the passing of time these people will now be able to come forward and offer whatever information they have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100 or make contact with Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.