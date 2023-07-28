Missing Deirdre Jacob’s dad says not a ‘time of day’ goes by they don’t think of her

Deirdre (18) was last seen metres from the front gate of her parent’s home in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Tuesday, July 28, 1998

The father of missing woman Deirdre Jacob has appealed for the public for help ahead of a prayer service to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

The 18-year-old She was last seen metres from the front gate of her parent’s home in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Tuesday, July 28, 1998, at approximately 3.30 pm – exactly 25 years ago

She never made it back inside the house.

In an interview with RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Deirdre’s father, Michael Jacob said his family are asking people to search their memory for anything that might help gardai.

"We are imploring people to think and to try and remember back and remind other people.

"Maybe there is someone out there who for some reason or another wasn't in a position to come forward, maybe now their circumstances may have changed somewhat, and maybe they're more free to come forward."

He added: "There's not a time of day or a portion of a day that goes by that we do not think of Deirdre or go over in our minds what might have happened.”

Deirdre Jacob

The day she went missing, Deirdre had popped into town to visit a bank, the post office, and her grandmother’s shop.

She was captured on CCTV walking through the town carrying a black canvas bag with a yellow Caterpillar (CAT) logo.

When last seen she was also wearing a navy Nike jumper with a white collar, blue jeans and blue runners.

She was visiting her hometown from London, where she was studying in St Mary's Teacher Training College in Twickenham.

The student was due to return to the English capital the following week to start a job as a receptionist.

Deirdre's disappearance was treated officially by gardaí as a missing persons case until August 2018, when it was formally upgraded to a murder investigation.

The decision to reclassify the case followed the emergence of new information, which led to gardaí opening up fresh lines of inquiry.

Larry Murphy has previously been named as a suspect in Ms Jacobs disappearance but has never been charged in connection with the case.

Larry Murphy

During an interview with gardaí while in prison, Murphy denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Gardaí travelled to Britain in 2018 and, in the company of the London Metropolitan police, attempted to interview Murphy, but he refused to answer questions.

Investigators have followed 3,500 lines of inquiry, gathered more than 2,000 statements and conducted numerous searches for the missing student since 1998.

Murphy has been ruled out of involvement in the cases of Ciara Breen, Fiona Pender and Fiona Sinnott.