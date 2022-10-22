Minister issues warning as figures show 200 Garda cars rammed in less than four years

In the first nine months of this year alone, there were incidents involving 31 squad cars that were rammed

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that any attack on a member of the gardai “would not be tolerated” as it emerged that more than 200 Garda cars have been rammed in less than four years.

In the first nine months of this year alone, there were incidents involving 31 squad cars that were rammed.

Describing it as a "very serious matter", Minister McEntee said the actions are an "affront to our values as a society" and would not be tolerated by the Department of Justice.

Since 2019, there have been 201 instances of ramming of Garda vehicles.

According to the figures produced by Newstalk, there were 65 incidents in 2019, another 68 in 2020, a total of 47 last year, and 31 so far this year.

One of the most notorious incidents this year occurred in Cherry Orchard, in Dublin, in September that was captured on video.

The incident was widely circulated on social media, prompting Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to describe the footage as “disgraceful” and “very concerning”.

The Gardaí involved were unharmed by the incident.

Answering a question on the wider issue, Minister McEntee said: "I consider the deliberate ramming of Garda vehicles to be an extremely serious matter.

"The safety of the members of An Garda Síochána and the general public on our roads is of critical importance.

"Any attack on a member of An Garda Síochána is an affront to our values as a society and will not be tolerated.

"An Garda Síochána perform a vital function in providing safety and security to our communities and should be applauded and supported for their service, not subject to assault or harm in the execution of their duties."