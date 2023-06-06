Minister for Justice needs to ‘ramp up’ number of Gardaí after beach fight says TD

‘Leave alcohol at home, don’t use beaches as a place to drink’

Mass brawl breaks out at Irish beach over the Bank Holiday weekend

Labour Justice Spokesperson Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin says the number of Gardaí needs to be ramped up in light of a public brawl on Burrow Beach over the weekend.

The popular north Dublin sand bank at Sutton Cross saw a large group of youths fight running battles over the dunes in embarrassing scenes on Sunday.

This issue will now be front and centre as Minister for Justice Helen McEntee returns from maternity leave.

“She's just going to have to ramp up the number of Gardaí and give them the resources they need,” Mr O’Ríordáin told Newstalk Breakfast.

The Dublin Bay North TD referenced previous issues that have engulfed the popular bathing spot near Howth.

“It was very unfortunate and extremely unseemly. There have been small issues with Burrow Beach going back a number of years. Alcohol was likely a contributing factor.

Aodhán Ó'Ríordáin

“We need a recasting of the mind of what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate. If people want to enjoy alcohol, there are places where they can do that.

“We, as people enjoying our beaches, have to take more responsibility – leave alcohol at home, don’t use beaches as a place to drink,” Mr Ó’Ríordáin said.

There is a responsibility on local council and law enforcement as well as regular beachgoers to help deal with the situation, according to Aodhán.

“We do have a situation where drinking of alcohol outdoors has been banned by council by-laws, and it just hasn’t been enforced.

“Burrow Beach hasn’t been loved by Fingal County Council over the last number of years, and this really has brought things to a head.

“Gardaí are going to have a take a stronger look and control and surveil that part of Dublin. Which is unfortunate, but we can't let that happen again.

“If we allow a situation that continues consumption of alcohol on beaches, this sort of fighting is going to keep happening,” Mr O’Ríordáin added.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident at Sutton. A video of the brawl showed topless young men fighting, punching and kicking in running battles.

“Gardaí in Raheny are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them in Raheny garda station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” they said.