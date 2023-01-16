Minister calls for more security at Luas stops after assault on woman by three teenage girls

‘This week we saw video footage circulating widely on social media of a very violent fight at Balally Luas stop in Dundrum’

Increased Garda patrols and expanded CCTV monitoring at Luas stops throughout Dublin are badly needed, according to a Fine Gael Minister.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan, is demanding more protection after a number of violent incidents and anti-social behaviour at and around Luas stops recently.

It comes after a woman was physically and verbally assaulted by three teenage girls on the Luas during her commute home from work last week, and footage of a separate violent incident was shared online.

“This week we saw video footage circulating widely on social media of a very violent fight at Balally Luas stop in Dundrum,” Ms Madigan said.

“This kind of appalling violence, which took place in the open with other passengers and children around, cannot be tolerated.

“Many constituents have also raised with me what they see as increasing anti-social behaviour at Luas stops throughout the city.

“I would like to see gardaí focusing their patrols on Luas stops to prevent them becoming a hub for anti-social behaviour.”

The Dublin Rathdown TD says Budget 2023 will deliver the recruitment of an additional 1,000 frontline gardaí.

“Fine Gael, through Ministers Helen McEntee and Simon Harris, is committed to creating stronger, safer communities,” Ms Madigan said.

“It is vital that some of these additional gardaí be used to increase security at and around Luas stops in Dublin.

“People have a right to feel safe and secure going about their daily commute. We need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this kind of unacceptable behaviour,” she added.

Luas commuter Aanchal Mohtra today spoke about her ordeal after being assaulted by a group of girls on the Green Line from Sandyford on January 10.

Speaking to Newstalk radio, she said: “They started throwing popcorn at me and just thrashing me, abusing me, humiliating me. It was so sudden and it was shocking.

“They were hitting me with their elbow or just kicking me and using all sorts of abusive language.

“There was one lady on the Luas who tried to stop them... but the girls were so rude to her as well. They screamed at her, and they tried to shut her up,” Ms Mohtra added.