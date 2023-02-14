Millions of smuggled cigarettes sniffed out by Revenue dog Milo in Dublin Port bust
The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were discovered n a shipment marked as ‘food stuff’ that had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer.
Revenue officers seized approximately eight million cigarettes worth more than €6 million at Dublin Port on Monday.
They made the seizure with the help of detector dog Milo and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.
The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were discovered in a shipment marked as “food stuff” that had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer.
The consignment originated in Poland and travelled to Ireland via Rotterdam.
The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €6.32 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €4.95 million.
Read more
A spokesperson for Revenue confirmed that investigations into the seizure are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.
Today's Headlines
WATCH SEIZED | Revealed: Face of man accused of having €13k Rolex as proceeds of crime
LASTING LOVE | Three Irish couples with 150 years of marriage share their wisdom on Valentine's Day
'deeply regretful' | Dublin man caught in sting op by online vigilante group posing as 13-year-old is jailed
apology | Irish Army officer given suspended prison sentence for ‘shameful attack’ on taxi driver
YARDIE BOYS | Limerick’s McCarthy-Dundon mob bring Yardie gangsters to the city from UK
'tragic' | Family of ex-Rose of Tralee contestant have ‘nagging doubt’ about death in bike crash, inquest hears
snoop dog | Millions of smuggled cigarettes sniffed out by Revenue dog Milo in Dublin Port bust
WALKS FREE | Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s nephew has trespass case struck out in court
Big Plans | Government open to funding Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano show in Croke Park in autumn
HOLY SHOW | Outspoken priest makes out of court payment to Traveller woman over Communion row