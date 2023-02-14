Millions of smuggled cigarettes sniffed out by Revenue dog Milo in Dublin Port bust

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were discovered n a shipment marked as ‘food stuff’ that had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer.

Detector dog Milo played his part in the search operation

Revenue officers seized approximately eight million cigarettes worth more than €6 million at Dublin Port on Monday.

They made the seizure with the help of detector dog Milo and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

The consignment originated in Poland and travelled to Ireland via Rotterdam.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €6.32 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €4.95 million.

A spokesperson for Revenue confirmed that investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.