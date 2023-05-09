Mexican student vows to stay in Ireland after being run over and robbed by thugs in Dublin

Alfredo Gallegos and his girlfriend Karen Perez were set upon in the early hours of Sunday April 23 when they walked to a bus stop in north Dublin to travel to the airport

A STUDENT who broke a leg after being run over and robbed by callous thieves vows he will stay in Ireland despite the horrific incident.

Alfredo Gallegos (25) and his girlfriend Karen Perez (23) were set upon in the early hours of Sunday April 23 when they walked to a bus stop in north Dublin to travel to the airport.

Mexican nationals Alfredo and Karen live in the Beaumont area of the capital and were set to take off on a short break to Germany.

“I have been living in Ireland one year and two months,” Alfredo, who is an English student and also a tour guide and traditional Mexican Mariachi singer, tells the Sunday World.

“We left the house shortly after 4.30am with our luggage and as we were nearing the bus stop a car pulled up.”

Initially Alfredo was not concerned when the car stopped on the Shantalla road.

“I joked with my girlfriend and I said ‘if I was in Mexico I would be very scared’, because the car stopped. Then five or ten seconds later the robbery happened,” he recalls.

“The car stopped, with two men in it, and one guy jumped out and took out a small knife, like a papercutter. They saw we had luggage and decided to make the robbery. “

He is convinced the men, who he thinks were in a red car with blacked out windows, were both Irish going by his assailant’s accent.

“The guy who attacked me was between 20 and 25 years of age. He was thin with not much hair, like blonde hair. He was maybe 180cm (5’2”).”

“He yelled to us ‘give me your things’. He was taking my girlfriend’s stuff, and I pulled it back off him.

“We then tried to run and escape. When the driver saw that, he put the car into reverse and then came onto the sidewalk and ran over me.”

Alfredo remembers suffering from excruciating pain.

“I felt immediately that my leg was broken,” he confirms. “It was really painful. My first reaction was to stand up and help my girlfriend. Then I said to my girlfriend in Spanish ‘just give them the things’.

“Then my girlfriend started to shout ‘Help, help!’. She was yelling a lot, she told me afterwards she reacted like that as she thought I had lost my leg.

“The passenger guy with the small knife was very nervous after that, but he still jumped on me and put his hands on my jacket and rummaged through my pockets and stole my wallet.

“They were very panicked. They took off. I was in a lot of pain. My girlfriend was in shock and I did not know what to do. A taxi came along and the driver helped us, as well as a person living nearby, who helped to give first aid.”

Alfredo still had his wits about him.

“While I waited on an ambulance and the police I got onto the bank and managed to block my cards,” he recollects.

He was then rushed by ambulance to Beaumont hospital.

“They told me I had a broken leg, a broken fibula in my left leg,” he explains. “I was there for four days and three nights. I cannot work for at least six or eight weeks.

Alfredo now has to rely on his girlfriend’s income as a hotel waitress to help him survive, while a gofund me page has been to pay for his medical bills of up to €8,000.

Gardai say they are still investigating the incident.

“My girlfriend and I when we first came to Ireland thought it was very safe,” he tells us. “In Mexico we are used to a lot of trouble, all these things can happen, It is very common in Mexico.

“Fortunately, we did not have any robberies in Mexico, that’s something I could not believe when this happened.

“We have a lot of opportunities in Ireland. This was an awful, bad experience. But from what I’ve heard this type of robbery is not very common.”