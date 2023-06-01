Men rob cash in transit worker after threatening him with fake gun in Dublin
They took the cash box and fled the scene on an electric scooter and a bicycle via the St Agnes Road in the direction of Windmill Road.
Two men robbed a cash in transit box using a fake gun outside a Dublin post office this afternoon.
Shortly before 1pm, the robbers approached a male security employee outside a post office on the St Agnes Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12 and threatened him with the imitation firearm, demanding the contents of the cash box he was carrying.
They then took the cash box and fled on an electric scooter and a bicycle via the St Agnes Road in the direction of Windmill Road.
No injuries were reported during the incident and the bogus gun has been recovered by gardaí.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the St Agnes Road/Windmill Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
