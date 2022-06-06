Memorial for slain Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe vandalised in Cavan

Garda Donohoe was shot and killed outside Lordship Credit Union, near Dundalk in Co. Louth on January 25th, 2013, after responding to reports of a robbery.

The memorial installed in honour of Garda Donohoe in his hometown (Photo: LMFM)

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a memorial to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was vandalised.

Structures surrounding the plaque, which was erected in his honour in his hometown of Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan, were destroyed sometime over the past few days.

Parts of the tribute were destroyed this week

Aaron Brady of Crossmaglen, Armagh was found guilty of his capital murder in 2020.

Gardaí investigating the criminal damage to the plaque are urging anyone with information to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800.