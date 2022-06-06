Memorial for slain Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe vandalised in Cavan
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a memorial to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was vandalised.
Structures surrounding the plaque, which was erected in his honour in his hometown of Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan, were destroyed sometime over the past few days.
Garda Donohoe was shot and killed outside Lordship Credit Union, near Dundalk in Co. Louth on January 25th, 2013, after responding to reports of a robbery.

Aaron Brady of Crossmaglen, Armagh was found guilty of his capital murder in 2020.
Gardaí investigating the criminal damage to the plaque are urging anyone with information to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800.
