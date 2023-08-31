Members of dissident terror groups ordered to destroy leaked PSNI data on phones

They have been instructed to delete any traces from their phones or laptops but some have been instructed to stash burner phones in a safe place for use in the future

Christopher O’Kane appeared in court last week charged with two terror offences relating to the major PSNI data breach

Members of the New IRA and Oglaigh na hEireann have been ordered to delete any documents connected to the PSNI data breach if still in their possession.

The Sunday World understands that the orders have been issued from the leadership of both organisations as they anticipate more raids on homes connected to their terror groups.

Sources have revealed they have been instructed to delete any traces from their phones or laptops but some have been instructed to stash burner phones containing the names of 10,000 serving police officers and staff in a safe place for use in the future.

Last week a man appeared in court charged with two terror offences relating to the major PSNI data breach.

Christopher Paul O’Kane (50), from Dungiven, Co Derry, was charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of articles for use in terrorism.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, O’Kane appeared in the dock where the charges were read to him. The court was told that he was arrested at his home last Friday.

A PSNI officer told the court that a spreadsheet containing the names from the data leak was found on a phone at O’Kane’s Dungiven home.

The officer objected to bail based on the current heightened security situation and it was refused. O’Kane was then remanded in custody for four weeks.

Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published earlier this month in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed last week that dissident republicans had access to the information and he believed it would be used to intimidate and target police.

The Sunday World has learned that the information has also been stored on the dark web and accessing it is an illegal offence.

“We have been told to get rid of it. We could argue that every Tom, Dick and Harry had access to it but with us that won’t float with the PSNI,” a source said.

“The PSNI will use this to put more of us behind bars for months before trial. We had to move quickly but some of us have stashed burner phones with the details of the cops in safe places that can be accessed when the time is right,” he added.

Meanwhile senior members of Oglaidh na hEireann (ONH) have upped their security after Sunday World’s recent front page story where dissident republicans were snapped coming out of a summit in west Belfast.

ONH chief Carl Reilly and his associate Tony McDonnell were pictured clasping hands after a two-hour meeting during which the data breach was discussed.

Reilly, who pleaded guilty recently to IRA membership, is awaiting sentencing next month.

He is expected to receive a minimum of four years.

Reilly (47) was pictured alongside McDonnell who has convictions for having information on serving police officers likely to be used for terrorist offences. Paranoia within ONH has escalated since last week’s exposé, with suspicions that there is more that one informer within the organisation.

“Reilly went nuts about last week’s paper – he didn’t see it coming, neither did McDonnell.

“His head nearly exploded when he got the call to say they had been pictured together – not a good look and a really stupid move to be seen in public together,” another dissident source said.

“That decision to meet in the current climate was just stupid, they have done themselves no favours or any member of ONH for that matter. They just red-flagged us times 100. The PSNI will be all over us, more so than ever,” the person said.

Last week it was revealed intelligence officers in An Garda Siochana had “eyes and ears” in dissident republican circles within minutes of receiving the news about the PSNI data breach, the organisation’s Commissioner has said.

The data breach incident will be the subject of an independent review led by City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Peter O’Doherty.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who formerly served as Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, also said the organisation had been in regular contact with the PSNI and British security services since the breach.

Mr Harris said it had reacted to the news “within 10 or 15 minutes”.

“We started putting eyes and ears just to see what was being said, in dissident republican circles, frankly,” he said.

Previously, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed the details of his officers and 1,000 civilian workers were in the hands of dissident terror groups.