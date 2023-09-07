Meath teen took own life months after being drugged and raped while on holiday in Greece

Julie Crowe (18) from Porterstown Lane, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, died on November 4, 2019

Anna and Gary Crowe, parents of the late Julie Crowe pictured this afternoon leaving the Dublin District Coroner's Court

A Meath teenager took her own life three months after being drugged and raped while on holiday in Greece, an inquest has heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard how Julie had developed a low mood and thoughts of self-harm after being drugged and raped while on holiday abroad with friends in August 2019.

The inquest was also informed that gardaí had received no further feedback about the progress of any criminal investigation in Greece, despite several requests after providing a statement by Julie to their Greek counterparts via Interpol.

Julie’s father, Gary Crowe, told the inquest he had decided to work from home on the morning of November 4, 2019 as his daughter had not slept.

Mr Crowe recalled she was groggy and appeared “very subdued and very detached” when he woke her around 12.20pm.

He said she apologised for the expense of a trip to the US from which they had recently returned.

Mr Crowe said he hugged his daughter to try and get her “out of a daze”.

As Julie went to have a shower, Mr Crowe said he noticed a note on her bed which he thought was part of a diary.

When he went to check on her at around 2.15pm, Mr Crowe said he could not find his daughter anywhere in the house before ringing his wife to express concern that Julie had run away.

At that point he remembered the note and found it contained a reference to Rathbeggan Lakes when he read it.

When he got to the flyover bridge, Mr Crowe said he saw traffic pulling over on the motorway before spotting his daughter lying on the ground.

He started CPR on her after noticing her eyes were “glazed over” before others came along and helped with her attempted resuscitation.

Garda Jeffrey Moroney said CCTV footage of the bridge had confirmed the evidence provided by eyewitnesses and that the investigation on the case had been closed.

Julie’s mother, Anna Crowe, gave evidence of formally identifying her daughter’s body to gardaí at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (CHB).

The inquest heard the family were informed at 3.50pm by medical staff that Julie had suffered catastrophic injuries which she would not survive and she was pronounced dead nine minutes later.

In January 2020, Ms Crowe spoke about her daughter’s death on RTÉ’s Liveline programme as a warning to others that there were predators who were targeting young boys and girls.

She outlined how Julie realised from talking to friends that she had been raped during their stay on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

Omer Chaudhary, a psychiatrist who examined Julie in the emergency department of CHB on October 21, 2019, said he had diagnosed her as suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and a moderate depressive episode.

Dr Chaudhary said Julie had also come out to her friends as gay in June 2019 and to her family after she returned from her holiday in Greece.

He recalled that the teenager complained of not being able to cope with things for the previous two weeks and suffering increasing nightmares.

However, Dr Chaudhary said she had not shown any active intent or plan to kill herself.

The psychiatrist said she was positive about her family and her studies at Technological University Dublin.

The inquest heard that Julie declined to be admitted to the hospital on a voluntary basis and she did not meet the criteria to be detained involuntarily as she was only considered a low-to-moderate risk of self-harm.

Dr Chaudhary said the teenager ultimately decided to attend her GP to discuss taking anti-depressant medication and to be referred to her local Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service unit.

Ms Crowe said Julie attended her family doctor the next day who warned that she would need to be closely monitored while on medication.

She also revealed that her daughter feared she might be pregnant as a result of the rape but tests showed that was not the case.

Detective Garda Michelle O’Brien told the inquest that she had spent two “long and difficult” days taking a very detailed statement from the teenager about what happened in Greece.

Det Garda O’Brien said she had also kept the girl’s towel and runners for evidence.

In reply to questions from the coroner, Aisling Gannon, she said she had received no updates about the status of the investigation by Greek police, despite sending several requests.

Det Garda O’Brien said she could not engage directly with her Greek colleagues.

She also stated she could not interview Julie’s friends who might also be able to provide evidence unless she received a direction from the Greek authorities.

At the end of the evidence, the Crowe family called for greater clarity about the ability of gardaí to assist and to check on the progress of police investigations abroad.

They also recommended that organisations who deal with victims of sexual assault should engage with parents advocating for their children who had been raped regardless of their age. She had been told because Julie was over 18 years and needed to make contact with them herself.

The coroner said she would raise the family’s concerns with the relevant authorities and keep them informed of any response.

Ms Gannon returned a verdict of death by suicide based on the evidence.

Offering her condolences to the Crowe family, the coroner said it was “a very, very tragic case in very sad circumstances”.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, call Childline on Freephone 1800 66 66 66 or text 50101, or call the Rape Crisis Centre on Freephone 1800 77 88 88; call Samaritans (free) on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie, or call Pieta House on 1800 247 247