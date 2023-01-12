Mass to mark one year since Ashling Murphy’s death as family express thanks to memorial donors

Ashling (23) died after being attacked while jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore one year ago today

A memorial fund established to honour Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy has been receiving hundreds of donations and tributes after being launched one year after her death.

Ashling (23) died after being attacked in broad daylight while jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12 last year.

A mass will take place this evening to mark the first anniversary of her death today.

The popular teacher was also a talented musician, dedicated to teaching traditional music as part of her love of Irish culture.

Her death was met with shock all over the country – and the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund has been set up to fulfil the legacy of her short but full life.

Its main aim is the further enhancement, development and advancement of traditional Irish arts, culture and heritage for young people, through the provisions of education, tuition, and equipment.

People can donate and fundraise through an online iDonate page, which is overseen by the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund committee.

“We are on social media – Facebook and Instagram – or people can link directly to the iDonate page on idonate.ie/cause/AshlingMurphyMemorialFund. People can donate directly on that page, or they can register a fundraising event with us,” said a spokeswoman for the committee.

“The aim of the fund is to remember Ashling for who she was. She had a lot left to give and we can ensure her legacy continues,” said a spokeswoman for the committee.

“It is heart-warming to know that Ashling is still very fondly remembered by so many”

Ashling’s family and partner have expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who sympathised with them, sent mass cards, flowers, bouquets and offered their condolences in many ways on their sad loss.

The Murphy family also expressed their deep gratitude to their loving neighbours and friends, and said words cannot describe the immeasurable efforts and supports received immediately, during the days that followed, and the on-going support offered to them since Ashling’s death.

Other groups will mark Ashling’s anniversary today. The Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny will host a vigil to honour her memory and the memory of other women who have died by violence in the last year in Ireland.

People attending the event – at 5pm at the Castle Yard, Kilkenny – are asked to bring a candle.

Tullamore Men’s Shed has installed a bench at the memorial site where Ashling was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal. The site is also marked with with flowers and photographs in her memory.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has established three scholarships, each of €2,000, to recognise and remember her talent and legacy.

Ashling had only graduated from the Mary Immaculate teacher training college in Limerick shortly before her death.

The college, in conjunction with the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, jointly launched an entrance scholarship in memory of Ashling last November.

Ashling’s first anniversary mass will take place today at 7pm in St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Killoughey, Co Offaly – the church where her funeral took place last year.