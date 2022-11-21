Masked men force motorist to drive to Derry police station with suspicious device
It is understood that masked men stopped the car before placing a suspicious object inside and ordering the occupant to drive the car to Waterside Police station.
Police and army technical officers have been dealing with a suspicious object outside Waterside Police Station in Derry.
The alert began around 11pm on Sunday when a dark-coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly at the main entrance of the station on Richill Park.
Officers armed with assault rifles stood guard as Army Technical Officers spent the night working on the vehicle in an operation that saw members of the public evacuated from their homes.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Richill Park area of Derry following a report of a suspicious object in the area.
“Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present, particularly the Crescent Link area where traffic disruption is expected.
“A further update will be provided in due course.”
