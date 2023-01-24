Masked gunman shoots man in leg in Derry as police condemn ‘human rights abuse’
A man in his 30s was shot in the lower leg shortly after 9pm in a wooded area last night
Police are probing a shooting in Derry after a man was shot in the leg and hospitalised on Monday night by a lone, masked gunman.
A man, aged in his 30s, was shot in the lower leg shortly after 9pm in a wooded area. The incident occurred close to commercial premises on Whitehouse Road and at the junction of Coshquin road.
The victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Police confirmed he currently remains in hospital.
Officers remain in the area with a cordon in place.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned the attack.
“Last night’s shooting is yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate people in our community and has led to disruption on the road this morning,” he said.
He appealed for those responsible to stop carrying out these kinds of attacks.
The Foyle MP said: “Our communities do not need this intimidation and the threat of violence hanging over them. Nobody wants to live in fear.”
“These attacks hark back to the darkest period of our past and I call on those responsible to end this violence and for these guns to be removed from our streets before someone else is wounded or worse,“ he added.
Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney has also criticised the attack.
“The shooting of a man on the Whitehouse Road last night was wrong and I condemn it,” he said.
“There is no place for guns on our streets.”
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101.
Detective Inspector Lavery added: "The shooting we witnessed last night is a clear human rights abuse and the injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of people’s basic human rights. This attack will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this – ever.”
“These attacks are not only placing the victims at risk, but also the local community. People should feel safe in their own homes. No-one has the right to take that away from anyone,” he continued.
"This violence has no justification and paramedics, nurses, doctors and all other NHS and care workers need to be allowed to focus all their efforts on treating and saving people who need help."
Today's Headlines
closing stages | State closes its case in Regency murder trial as defence say Gerry Hutch won’t take stand
Latest | Gardaí arrive as Enoch Burke turns up at school days after being dismissed from post
Cosy snaps | Rita Ora breaks silence on ‘throuple’ rumours with husband Taika Waititi and actress
Guilty plea | Co-accused of fatal Mountjoy attack victim Robert O'Connor is jailed for two and a half years
'it really is sad' | Gardai unable to trace any next of kin for man found in severe decomposition in Mayo house
'get me a solicitor' | Wexford man who was trapped in his car for three days charged with heroin possession
ACE UP SLEEVE | Dublin poker dealer who was inside man for €50k Casino robbery avoids jail
DEBT THREAT | Marcus Sweeney warned his life was in danger over debts to organised crime figures
concern | Alarm as online CV in name of double murderer Frank McCann appears on LinkedIn
'heightened emotions' | Forklift driver accused of causing ‘life-long deformities’ to Garda’s finger granted bail